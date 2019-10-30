For its luncheons, the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber typically has interesting speakers who cover a variety of topics.
However, the keynote speakers' address for the chamber's Nov. 7 luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North Hotel in Sandy Springs will go one step further: it could be a lifesaver.
Sandy Springs Police Capt. Mike Lindstrom and Officer Micah Patrick will lead an active shooter response training program at the luncheon.
They will stress community awareness and preparedness at the event. Sgt. Sam Worsham, a police spokesman, said each mass shooting incident "is as unique as the person who commits this crime."
According to information posted on the chamber’s website, active shooter incidents are often unpredictable and evolve quickly.
“In the midst of chaos, anyone can play an integral role in mitigating the impact of an active shooter incident,” the website states.
Said Worsham, "Analysts are working to determine a pattern or indicators to forewarn of a possible (mass shooting) event.”
If one Googles “mass shootings,” some amazing and frightening facts will emerge. Through August, the number of mass shootings across the U.S. actually outpaced the number of days to that point in the year, as reported by the Gun Violence Archive website.
As of Sept. 1, which was the 244th day of the year, the archive reported 283 mass-shooting incidents. It defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the gunman.
Worsham said if someone finds themselves in an active shooter situation, if one can escape, immediately leave the location. If one can't escape, barricade yourself, and if you come into contact with the assailant, be prepared to fight for your life.
Tickets to the luncheon are $20 for chamber members and $25 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3234fyI or call 678-443-2990.
