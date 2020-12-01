Hanukkah, also referred to as the Festival of Lights, celebrates the Maccabees’ win over the Syrian Greek army and the subsequent miracle of rededicating the holy temple in Jerusalem and restoring its menorah, or lamp.
This year, it will start at sundown Dec. 10 and end at sundown Dec. 18, and local synagogues and temples will celebrate the holiday with numerous services and events this month. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still in effect, these activities will be in person and virtual.
Though most local Jewish synagogues and temples will host events and services throughout the week of Hanukkah, the Neighbor is only listing the main events per house of worship.
Here is a list of local Hanukkah celebrations, according to each house of worship’s website:
Ahavath Achim
Ahavath Achim Synagogue, 600 Peachtree Battle Ave. in Buckhead, cancelled Sparks of Light, its Hanukkah celebration, this year. But it will host the Chanukah Workshop with Rabbi Sandler, a free virtual event, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., and the study topic will be “The Eternal (and Internal) Light of Chanukah.” Attendees can register through the synagogue’s website.
Information: 404-355-5222 or www.aasynagogue.org
Congregation B’nai Torah
Congregation B’nai Torah, 700 Mount Vernon Hwy. in Sandy Springs, will host Eight Inspiring Nights, eight free online candle-lighting events and discussions Dec. 10 through 17. Each night will be devoted to a different group within the synagogue. It will also host a Hanukkah virtual healing service Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m.
Information: 404-257-0537 or www.bnaitorah.org
Congregation Beth Tefillah
Congregation Beth Tefillah, 5065 High Point Road in Sandy Springs, will host Chanukah at Heritage, an in-person event at Heritage Sandy Springs, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. It will include a DJ, dinner provided by the Fidama food truck, roving entertainers, Chanukah activities and a menorah lighting. Admission to the event is free, but a $10 per-person donation is recommended.
Information: 404-843-2464 or www.bethtefillah.org
Congregation Or Hadash
Congregation Or Hadash, 7460 Trowbridge Road in Sandy Springs, will host the virtual Songs of Light Hanukkah Concert Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. It will include a communal candle lighting at 5:45 p.m. The event is free but registration is required by visiting https://bit.ly/2VuWPU1.
Information: 404-250-3338 or www.or-hadash.org
Congregation Or VeShalom
Congregation Or VeShalom, 1681 N. Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven, will host its Light Up the Night – Hanukkah at OVS event Dec. 12 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The in-person affair for both adults and children will include celebrations of Hanukkah and Havdalah, bonfire activities including singing and roasting marshmallows, plus children's activities and more. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Information: 404-633-1737 or www.orveshalom.org
Temple Emanu-El
Temple Emanu-El, 1580 Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs, will host its Chanukah Shabbat service Dec 11 at 7:30 p.m. and its Virtual Coffee House – Songs of Light: Chanukah Sing-Along with Cantor Adesnik Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
Information: 770-395-1340 or www.templeemanuelatlanta.org
Temple Sinai
Temple Sinai, 5645 Dupree Drive in Sandy Springs, will host its Sinai Chanukah Drive-Thru Dec. 17 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The event will include a chance to bless the menorah with clergy, hear familiar Chanukah songs from Beth Schafer and participate in activity stations. Activities are for all ages, and attendees are asked to wear Chanukah pajamas or tacky sweaters. Preregistration is recommended and can be done by visiting https://bit.ly/2JpFIRi. The event is free but donations will be accepted.
Information: 404-252-3073 or www.templesinaiatlanta.org
The Temple
The Temple, 1589 Peachtree St. in Midtown, will host events throughout Hanukkah, including a Dec. 10 drive-thru candle-lighting ceremony, a Dec. 15 virtual Chanukah Gourmet cooking demonstration with Michael Twitty and a Dec. 17 virtual candle-lighting ceremony and concert with Shira Klein. Most events require preregistration.
Information: 404-873-1731 or www.the-temple.org/chanukah
