Guests will find that Fernbank Museum of Natural History has become Fernbank Museum of Supernatural History with the return of ‘Woodland Spirits’ and the Supernatural Science Series.
Come face-to-face with dozens of ghostly “visitors” lurking among the trails outside in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest. On view through Nov. 7, ‘Woodland Spirits’ returns for the fourth year, once again expanding to include new experiences.
As guests wander throughout Fernbank’s outdoor areas, they will cross paths with spirits who were unable to let go of the physical world and appear in the shadows, up in the trees and waiting in plain sight for their next scare. These ghostly sculptures were imagined by Fernbank, and created by local Atlanta artist, Laura Lewis.
Ghastly encounters include a stroll through ‘Haunted Outpost’ where spiders, skeletons, bats and more spirits have taken over Adventure Outpost. For those who want to immerse themselves in the seasonal feel, Nature Stories has transformed into ‘Harvest Stories’, where scarecrows and pumpkins are spread throughout for the perfect fall experience. For a mini “Little Shop of Horrors” find your way to the ‘Monster Garden’ in Nature Gallery.
New to this year’s iteration of ‘Woodland Spirts’ is ‘Nocturnal Activity: Life After Dark’ which can also be found in Nature Gallery. Explore what goes on when the sun goes down as you discover the lifestyles of nocturnal animals and night-blooming plants. Featured animals include bats, owls, scorpions, raccoons, moths, opossums, frogs, toads and more.
Featured as part of the Supernatural Science Series, ‘Woodland Spirits’ provides daily seasonal Halloween experiences, with additional events and programming to capture the full Halloween vibe, including:
Forest night walks, where guests can take a guided night-time tour of Fernbank’s outdoor space ‘Fernbank Forest’, with a Fernbank educator. Night walks are available for separate purchase on Oct. 1, Oct. 8 (in conjunction with Fernbank After Dark) and Oct. 23 (in conjunction with Ghostly Gatherings).
Five family-friendly programming mornings include ‘Sea Monsters’ Sept. 25, ‘Antarctic Dinosaurs Opening Day’ Oct. 9, ‘Creepy Crawlies’ Oct. 16, ‘Bugs, Bats and Bones’ Oct. 23 and the return of ‘Dino Trick-or-Treat’ Oct. 30, 2021.
For souls 21-and-up, ‘Fernbank After Dark: Poisons and Potions’ offers after-hours access to all of Fernbank’s exhibits, including entry to Fernbank’s new special exhibition ‘Antarctic Dinosaurs’. ‘Fernbank After Dark’ is offered from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
‘Ghostly Gatherings’ offers a bewitchingly fun event featuring evening hours at Fernbank, including special access to ‘Woodland Spirits’, as well as themed interactive activities, adult beverages and special snacks for purchase. ‘Ghostly Gatherings’ is offered Sunday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
‘Fright Night’, for ages 21+, features a costume contest, access to indoor and outdoor exhibits (including ‘Woodland Spirits’), specialty drinks, as well as small bites available for purchase. ‘Fright Night’ will take place Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $21.95 for both members and non-members.
Fernbank’s Supernatural Science Fest, including ‘Woodland Spirits’, will be held from Sept. 18 through Nov. 7,. To purchase general admission and event tickets as well as see the full calendar of events, evening hours, and safety precautions visit FernbankMuseum.org.
