A year after it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Truist Atlanta Open, formerly the BB&T Atlanta Open, is back.
The professional tennis tournament will return to Atlantic Station July 24 through Aug. 1. In 2019 Alex de Minaur won the men’s singles title (a year after finishing second), and Dominic Inglot and Austin Krajicek captured the men’s doubles crown.
According to the event’s website, this year’s field of singles competitors includes five-time Truist Atlanta Open champion John Isner, a former University of Georgia star and the 33rd-ranked player in the world, and 2016 titlist Nick Kyrgios (No. 60).
Other internationally rated singles players in the tournament include Reilly Opelka (No. 32), Grigor Dimitrov (No. 21), Taylor Fritz (No. 40, 2019 Atlanta finalist), Jannik Sinner (No. 23) and Sebastian Korda (No. 50). Korda was the last American man to advance at Wimbledon, falling in the round of 16 to Karen Khachanov.
U.S. Open champions Sloane Stephens and Kim Clijsters will battle in the Sunday Showdown, the tournament’s annual exhibition match set for July 25. Also, the Bryan brothers (Bob and Mike), doubles stars who placed second in the 2019 event and retired last year after having won more than 1,100 matches and 16 Grand Slam titles in their career, will make several appearances at the Truist Atlanta Open.
The Truist Atlanta Open is one of several events taking place at Atlantic Station in July. For more information on the tournament or to purchase tickets, visit https://atlanticstation.com/event/truist-atlanta-open. For more information on the other events, visit atlanticstation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.