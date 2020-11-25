For as long as I have been alive, our Thanksgiving lunch has been expanding like the elastic band on a pair of newfangled trousers after a five-course meal.
As someone who studies family history week in and week out, it strikes me just as a family tree expands out over time, following those roots backward can lead to some far-flung branches. Each of us has four grandparents, for example, and eight great-grandparents and 16 great-great-grandparents, and so on.
When you start going backward, everyone’s families become much, much larger, exponentially so.
Most of us will come across those connections once or twice, at a wedding, or maybe a funeral.
But some of us are bound by tradition. In our family, that is a Thanksgiving lunch started with our great-grandmother nearly eight decades ago.
For many years, our great-uncle, Arthur Howell, told the story before lunch. As he grew older, that was all he did. He didn’t eat. He quieted the room of 70 or so relatives and talked, his voice growing fainter with each passing year. He died at the age of 92 in 2010.
That first Thanksgiving, the oldest of his children was in “a basket,” he said, holding his hands out to approximate the size of the baby carrier. His mother, Mrs. Arthur “Queenie” Howell, our great-grandmother, hosted the gathering, which also included her daughters – Mary Adair Bird, our grandmother, and Katharine Cooper. Their spouses and their growing families were also present.
There are arguments about when that first Thanksgiving was — 1941, 1942, 1943 — and where, but there is no arguing its lasting impact.
That child was Speed Howell, one of six. At that first Thanksgiving, there were 14, which grew to 18 in just a few years. My mother was introduced to the fray, and a generation later, the four of us were.
I can barely count the other sides of the family, but on my grandmother’s side, there are 11 cousins in our generation. Flipping that over to Arthur Howell’s children, there are twice as many, and there are at least six from Katharine and Joe Cooper.
We are nearing 50, just following those lines.
Marriages and births, with new cousins and in-laws added to the equation, make the number difficult to pin down, but it takes up a large, increasingly crowded room.
Most live here, but some have moved across the country and make the trip back for lunch. You never know who you are going to see until you walk into the room.
I didn’t like going when I was younger, but what teenager likes their family? I would tell my mother as she helped me with my tie, “I don’t know any of these people.”
She’d patiently respond, “They are your family.”
Fast forward 30-plus years, and I am of the generation explaining to my children the connections in the overflowing room.
After we lost Arthur Howell, our cousin, Howell Cooper, took over organizing. It was a welcome voicemail or call early every November.
He also took over telling the story that stretched back nearly 80 years to the growing families. It was especially important for our children and the nieces and nephews to hear, so they would feel somewhat compelled to return home each November.
Howell Cooper died in April. Because of COVID-19, we didn’t get a chance to say goodbye or visit him as he lay in a bed at Piedmont Hospital for several days. It is something that will haunt me for the rest of my days.
Because of the same pandemic, we are avoiding the large crowds this year. There are too many loved ones too advanced in age to risk their health.
It is the only Thanksgiving I’ve known in my 47 years, and for just the second time, I won’t be there.
Here’s to a future when we will all be together again, and for the tradition to pick up right where it left off.
Happy Thanksgiving!
