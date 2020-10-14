Some local venues are giving adults and families ways to celebrate Halloween with in-person events that include safety and health precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a rundown of those events:
The Monster Mash
The Center for Puppetry Arts in Midtown will host The Monster Mash, a special in-person Halloween event, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beginning at 10 a.m., guests will be able enjoy an array of Halloween-themed activities such as the not-too-spooky Tale Time with the Good Witch, an exciting digital scavenger hunt in the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and a special Create-A-Puppet Workshop where guests can create their very own festive pumpkin puppet.
There will also be photo opportunities in Big Bird’s Halloween-themed nest or with some of the guest puppets and their puppeteers who will be visiting for the day. There will also be a special Halloween exhibit: “A Gathering of Ghastlies: Puppets from The Ghastly Dreadfuls.” The exhibit celebrates 15 years of the show that will not die. It’s a rare opportunity for an up-close look at some of the most memorable puppets used in the performance. Before the end of the event at 5 p.m., guests will also receive a surprise-filled gift bag to take with them.
Admission to The Monster Mash event is included with museum admission. The Worlds of Puppetry Museum includes the Jim Henson Collection Gallery and the Global Collection Gallery along with all special exhibits.
Masks will be required, and all social distancing and safety measures will be strictly enforced. To ensure low density this is a timed ticketed event, so tickets are limited. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children over 2 and free for children under 2. Center members will get $5 off admission per ticket. Sponsorships are also available starting at $1,000.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.puppet.org or call 404-873-3391.
Boos and Boogie
Atlantic Station will host Boos and Boogie Oct. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m., when guests are invited to don their best Halloween costumes and experience a night of food, performances, Trunk or Treat activities and scary funny comedic acts.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the Slutty Vegan food truck will be onsite to serve dinner for the event, and the Stayin’ Alive crew kicks off the official Halloween celebration at 6 p.m. with a haunted dance performance. Guests are invited to Trunk or Treat in Atlantic Green with individual COVID-friendly goodie bags for everyone to enjoy from 5 to 7 p.m.
Afterwards, attendees can stick around for Atlantic Station’s final Friday Night Laughs with Whole World Improv Theatre from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are $15 and are available for purchase beginning at 6:30 p.m.
To maintain social distancing and keep the event as safe as possible, Atlantic Station has deployed several safety precautions. Masks are required for all Halloween attendees and sanitizing stations are readily available around property. At Friday Night Laughs, guests must purchase tickets to reserve a socially distanced ring, with a maximum of two to a ring.
For more information, visit atlanticstation.com.
Ponce City Market
The Roof at Ponce City Market in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward will host a two-part celebration
Oct. 31. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., children can safely trick-or-treat at 10 stations spread out across Skyline Park, get temporary tattoos and make crafts. Also, free popcorn and cotton candy will be available for the whole family. Mummy Dogs with green slime and funnel cake fries will also be available for purchase at the concession stand, and Bloody Frozen Lemonades will be available at Sideshow and the Parlour.
From 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Roof will transform into an adults-only Spooktacular, complete with complimentary popcorn and cotton candy, and the following concessions and beverage features: concessions, zombie deviled eggs, funnel cake fries, beverages, bloody frozen lemonade (Only at Sideshow & Parlour) and Belvedere Jell-O shots (Only at Terrace after 9 p.m.).
Starting at 8 p.m., guests can dance the night a way to music spun by DJ Xavier Blk at the rooftop terrace.
Tickets for both events will be available at the door only. The safety of Roof guests, employees and community is a top priority and the team is taking extra care and precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Tickets to the family event are $15 for adults and $7 for children. Tickets to the adults-only event are $20 (at the door only, no pre-sale tickets).
The Halloween events are part of PCM Goes Inside Out, a series bringing the best of Ponce City Market outdoors every other Saturday through Dec. 12. It starts Oct. 17 at noon with the Fall Apple Market.
For more information on all events, visit poncecityroof.com.
Halloween classes
Through Oct. 30, the Museum of Design Atlanta in Midtown is hosting a series of online Halloween events for children ages 8 to 16 since its facility is temporarily closed due to the pandemic. Virtual sessions include a virtual pumpkin-carving contest to courses including Minecraft: Spooky Villages, Design & Build a Virtual Haunted House and Lego Challenges.
For more information, including the cost for each session, visit museumofdesign.org/holiday-classes.
Buckhead Village
The Buckhead Village shopping district will host some family friendly, socially distanced Halloween festivities Oct. 31 from noon to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy outdoor pre-packaged candy stations, pumpkin painting and a dog costume contest. Tag @buckheadvillagedistrict on Instagram for a chance to be featured.
For more information, visit www.buckheadvillagedistrict.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.