MISSION, Kan., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Halloween is going to look different this year for many, and you might be looking for costume inspiration for you and your furry quarantine companion along with ways to celebrate virtually at home. You don't have to have a black cat or werewolf to celebrate the spooky holiday or get in on the festive fun - there are many ways you can include your pet in your haunted (virtual) activities.