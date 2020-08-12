It is easy to imagine life in Atlanta before the age of conditioned air.
Just step outside. It’s August. You get the picture.
The importance of a process that made life in the South bearable during the hottest days of the year is difficult to overstate. The skyscrapers, the museums, the conventions, the restaurants — life as we know it would be different, to say the least, if not for the invention of one Willis Carrier.
Think about downtown Atlanta in the early 20th century, with multiple railroads running through its center and horse-drawn carriages transporting people and things around town. One can only imagine the putridness of the thick, hot air in the summer. Ubiquitous cigarette smoke enveloped workers inside poorly ventilated offices and warehouses. Electric fans merely pushed the hot air around.
By 1900, Atlanta’s population had grown to nearly 90,000, triple that of 1870.
The smog, humidity and heat propelled residents out to places like Vinings and Buckhead, which existed before Atlanta. They came by train on the weekends to have picnics and relax on the Chattahoochee riverbank.
Wealthy Atlanta businessmen began buying up real estate in Buckhead, building second homes where they could spend the summer months relaxing in the shade.
Around this same time, in 1902, a 25-year-old Willis Carrier drew up the plans for the first modern air-conditioning system. The purpose was not to provide a refreshing respite for people, however. A printing plant in New York used it to manage humidity and prevent its paper from wrinkling.
A few years later, a textile mill in North Carolina used the same system — a machine that blew air over cold coils — to add water vapor to the air, making the yarn easier to spin. The owner of that mill, Stuart Cramer, named it “air conditioning.” In 1914, a wealthy Minneapolis man named Charles Gates had an “air conditioner” installed in his mansion. It was seven feet high and 20 feet long.
The First Church of Christ, Scientist on 15th Street in Midtown claims to have been the first air-conditioned building in Atlanta in 1914. It didn’t use Carrier’s model. Instead, it borrowed from a much earlier and more expensive system of using fans and blocks of ice, which were in the passages beneath the floor.
Adapting Carrier’s system for people proved a slow process, but by World War II, most movie theaters in the South were air-conditioned.
Air conditioners became more ubiquitous in homes starting in the 1950s. In 1960 12% of households in Georgia had one. Ten years later that number jumped to 43%, and by 1980 66% of the homes in the state had air conditioning.
It may be a coincidence, but Atlanta experienced a substantial growth spurt in the 1950s. The population of the city of Atlanta increased by 150,000 from 1950 to 1960. Of course, the city of Atlanta incorporated Buckhead in 1952, but it was still a nearly 50% rise in population over that decade.
In the 1950s, residents left the South in smaller numbers than in previous decades. In the 1960s, the South gained more people than it lost for the first time since the Civil War. Several factors led to this, but air conditioning was undoubtedly among them.
For a device that plays such an outsized role in our lives, seldom do you read about it. I couldn’t find a reference to the first Atlanta air-conditioned house or building online, except for the First Church of Christ, Science.
Air conditioning wasn’t invented in the South. Heck, it wasn’t even developed to keep people cool. But there is no doubt it made living in Atlanta somewhat tolerable in the summer, which likely led to more people moving here through the 1970s, when the city’s population peaked.
It’s hard to imagine what life here would be like without it today.
