Annually, more than 80,000 riders climb onto the Macy's Pink Pig ride, appropriately named Priscilla, at Lenox Square mall in Buckhead, and this year the store hopes to break that record for this Atlanta tradition.
Beginning Nov. 2 at 10 a.m., Priscilla will again carry children of all ages through a life-sized storybook with friends and fun beneath the 170-foot, 1950s-themed Pink Pig tent on the top level of the parking deck next to Macy’s.
However, three days before the public grand opening, Macy’s hosted a private preview of the Pink Pig as the giggles, screams of delight and laughter came from a group of current and former patients from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and their families.
In addition, each year, a Very Important Patient is selected to be the first to ride Priscilla, and London Kimbrough, 5, is the 2019 honoree. According to a Children’s news release, London was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis which caused her to have unilateral hearing loss.
After receiving intensive care and treatment at Children’s, the Douglasville resident has made a miraculous recovery and now attends Mason Creek Elementary School where she enjoys singing and dancing.
"I am so excited to be here," she said. "This is my first time to ride Macy's Pink Pig and I can't believe I'll be the very first rider of the season."
The Pink Pig will remain open through Jan. 5. The first 100 to purchase a ticket and ride the train Nov. 2 at the grand opening will receive a special Pink Pig gift bag as well as a $10 Macy’s gift card.
Each ride costs $3, and multi-ride tickets cost $5.50 for two rides and $7.50 for three. True to tradition, a portion of the proceeds from each ride will benefit Children’s. To date, Macy's has donated more than $930,000 to the city’s pediatric hospital system.
The Pink Pig has been an Atlanta tradition for more than 65 years. From its debut in the ’50s as a kids’ ride at the downtown Rich’s department store to its four-year 1990s run at the Egleston Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees, generations of Atlantans have ridden it into the holiday season. It's been a fixture at Macy's since 2003.
Lauren Vocelle, a Macy's spokesperson, said the Pink Pig has been a hit with both adults and children.
"We have seen five generations of Atlantans come in each year to enjoy the ride and do so with their families," she said. "(It is part of) Macy's commitment to giving back to the local community.”
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2BdIYWT or https://bit.ly/2pwpfAT.
