Basketball great Michael Jordan had a unique perspective on the importance of teamwork.
"Talent wins games but teamwork and intelligence wins championships," he said.
That same level of teamwork and its results were a part of the message the comic book characters known as the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" practiced. It’s one of the important reasons this cartoon character brother quartet still captivates children, despite making their debut in 1984. The comic book has spawned multiple movies and TV shows.
Jane Turner, executive director of the Children's Museum of Atlanta, said in a news release that even after more than 35 years of battling evil and exemplifying teamwork, the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will appear in an exhibit for kids and families to enjoy at the museum Jan. 18 through May 10.
The four funny “heroes in a half shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime-fighting tactics in Nickelodeon’s "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer" exhibition at the downtown museum.
In the exhibit, families will be transported to the turtles’ underground home to see what really happens in their secret hideaway.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brothers Leonardo, the tactical, courageous leader in blue; Michelangelo, the free-spirited jokester in orange: Raphael, the aggressive tough guy in red and Donatello, the scientist and technological genius in purple; will invite families to their New York City sewer lair at the museum to train together and learn about the turtles’ comedic, skillful strategies, Turner said.
“Children and families will be transported when exploring this larger-than-life exhibit,” she said. "Little ones will have the opportunity to learn about the value of teamwork and togetherness as they discover how each member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles plays a pivotal role in the group’s accomplishments.”
The turtles are known and respected for their teamwork. As their adoptive father, Splinter, often tells them, “Together there is nothing your four minds cannot accomplish.” Through team-building challenges, collaborative games and mind-teasing puzzles, families and friends will learn skills to help them successfully work on projects.
Some of those projects designed to teach teamwork include building a bridge together and thinking creatively as a team to overcome challenges, as well as working together to fling pizza disks at arcade-style targets using a ninja-powered pizza shooter.
This exhibit was produced by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and Nickelodeon. Tickets to the exhibition are included with general admission, which costs between $13.95 and $18.95 depending on the day and if bought online. Children under 12 months are admitted free.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.childrensmuseumatlanta.org.
