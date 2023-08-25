Leo frank event web event copy.jpeg

The William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum will host a free virtual lecture on the Leo Frank story Aug. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. with co-lecturers Sandy Berman, founding archivist of The Breman Museum, Steve Oney, author of "And the Dead Shall Rise: The Murder of Mary Phagan and the Lynching of Leo Frank," Eric Goldstein, associate professor of history and Jewish studies at Emory University, and Matthew Bernstein, Goodrich C. White professor of film and media at Emory University.

 Special Photo: William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum
