With some trepidation, I'm lacing up my hiking boots and walking back into the woods in controversy over Lake Forrest Drive.
It's a forest — or is it forrest? — with which I am familiar.
About three years ago, I wrote a column about the insanely straight suburban road that connects Buckhead and Sandy Springs and the need to change the name.
At the time, I assumed it was a spelling error.
I tried my darnedest, but I couldn't find any connection between Nathan Bedford Forrest, the Civil War general and first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, and Lake Forrest.
Then it became personal.
My great-great-great uncle is a gentleman named Forrest Adair. He and his brother George inherited their father's real estate company, Adair Realty.
I've always known we were Adairs. My late mother's middle name was Adair. My sister has the double name Mary Adair. There are Adairs all over our family. But it wasn't until I started going through some passed-down boxes that I connected the dots to Adair Realty, the first real estate company in the country.
My great-granddad George Arthur Howell filled an old metal box with letters and photographs. His mother was Mary Adair, the daughter of George Adair, the man who founded Adair Realty. She was my great-great-grandmother.
An article in the box said George Adair Sr. served during the Civil War, earning the rank of colonel. He was an aid to none other than Nathan Bedford Forrest. The two were great friends, so much so that George Adair named his son Forrest.
Given the Atlanta neighborhoods developed by Adair Realty, from Druid Hills to West End Park, I assumed Fulton County named the road for Forrest Adair as part of a development.
It was just a hunch. But that would complicate the Nathan Bedford Forrest narrative, as the county would not have named the road for the general, but for a prolific real estate developer.
I received a call from a Sandy Springs City Council member asking me about the road's history, and with this new idea fresh in my head, I excitedly told him I thought Adair might be the source of the name, thus putting the whole issue to rest.
Once again, facts made a fool of me, something I am used to after 10 years of writing these columns.
Delivered in the form of a July email to this paper, attorney Robert J. Proctor, who spent years tracing the road's name as part of a land dispute, concluded the county had not named the road for Nathan Bedford Forrest or Forrest Adair.
He found no record of how the road came to be called Lake Forrest. One interesting note, though, was the original name, West Peachtree Road. It is why it is such a remarkably straight thoroughfare. I'll get to that in a minute.
The public record reflects Fulton built the road sometime between 1932 and 1938. In the latter year, Proctor found the first mention of the road as West Peachtree in commission meeting minutes. Later that same year, a motion was approved to change the name to Lake Forrest Drive.
More interesting to me is the first name, West Peachtree. Years ago, someone told me if you were to stand on a tall building on West Peachtree Street in Midtown, you could see how it aligns with Lake Forrest in Buckhead. Curious, I pulled out an old Atlanta street map and, using a ruler, found the two roads are aligned, a perfectly straight north-south route.
Back in the 1930s, it was to connect Sandy Springs to downtown Atlanta. I have no idea why that didn't happen. I hazard a guess the real estate in-between became too expensive.
There is no record as to why the name changed. Proctor guessed it is a flourish, like spelling “theater” with “re” at the end. It made the road more elegant, different.
If that is the case, then I was correct in my column from 2017. “Forrest” is forest, misspelled, whatever the reason may be.
In June Sandy Springs’ council voted to approve a resolution supporting coordination with the city of Atlanta to rename both Lake Forrest Drive and another street with the Forrest name, Forrest Lake Drive, because of possible ties to Nathan Bedford Forrest.
The city planned to host a public hearing in August to get in-person comments from individuals about the issue, but at its July 21 meeting, the council voted to table that meeting until a later date because the COVID-19 pandemic had forced all meetings then to take place virtually. With Sandy Springs returning to some in-person meetings this month, that hearing could happen soon.
The city’s expected decision to change the name by dropping the ‘r’ fixes an error, regardless which side of the forest you are on.
