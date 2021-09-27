The Chapter Room, Taco Mac’s intimate, speakeasy-style hangout, returned to the neighborhood sports bar’s Prado location in Sandy Springs.
Nestled beneath Taco Mac, the popular bar-within-a-bar reopened Sept. 24, with a carefully curated new menu, adventurous new beverage options and upgrades to the space.
“The Chapter Room provides a leisurely, refined dining and drinking experience,” Taco Mac CEO Harold Martin Jr. said. “We’re excited to see our Chancellors and other Brewniversity loyalty members back in The Chapter Room and to provide a fun, cozy vibe coupled with the sophisticated food and drink menu for the Sandy Springs community.”
The new menu, which can be viewed on The Chapter Room’s Facebook page, features such highlights as truffle pommes frites with garlic aioli, white cheddar fondue with slices of green apple, Brussels sprouts and toast, tropicalia-brined wings served with celery, carrots and a choice of house-made ranch or blue cheese or crab cake sandwich with chipotle aioli on brioche with frites.
Not to be outdone, the revamped beverage menu highlights such handcrafted creations as spiced pear margarita mixing Teremana Reposado, St. George Spiced Pear liqueur, Brovo Orange curacao, fresh lime juice and agave nectar and garnished with a dehydrated pear slice, Lamp Lighter made with Plantation Pineapple rum, Plantation Overproof rum, Chinola Passion Fruit liqueur, fresh lemon juice and Tippleman’s Falernum syrup and garnished with a dehydrated orange slice and Cola Old Fashioned combining Russell’s Reserve 10 year, Tippleman’s Barrel Cola syrup and Angostura bitters served on the rocks with an orange and lemon peel.
The Chapter Room is at 5600 Roswell Road, Suite M-003, and is open Thursday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to close. For more information, please visit The Chapter Room’s Facebook page.
