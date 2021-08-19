Taco Mac has closed its Lindbergh location after 15 years, citing the uptick of crime in Buckhead.
Taco Mac sent an email to customers announcing the closure, calling the Lindbergh location a "staple in Atlanta."
"The combination of recent restaurant closures in the development (at 573 Main Street), safety challenges in the parking garage, and a recent uptick of crime in Buckhead, has made this location no longer safe for our team members," the message to customers said.
The company did not mention any specific incidents related to the parking garage, but assured employees will be taken care of.
"We are thankful to be navigating this season with our team in Lindbergh, who have shown grace, warmth and dedication, and our gratitude is immeasurable," the email said. "We are beyond eager to provide immediate placements for all managers and team members in surrounding Taco Mac restaurants."
