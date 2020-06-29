State Farm Arena has become Fulton County's newest voting precinct and the largest voting precinct in the state.
This partnership between the Atlanta Hawks and Fulton County will allow voters to cast their ballots for upcoming elections while maintaining Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended social distancing. In addition, Fulton County Registration and Elections will conduct other elections support operations at the site, including absentee ballot processing and more.
“Fulton County is grateful to the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for being an outstanding partner,” Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said. “Tony Ressler, Steve Koonin and their organization have once again demonstrated that the Hawks are True to Atlanta.”
Leadership from the Hawks offered use of State Farm Arena to Fulton County as a venue for early voting and other elections operations as part of their commitment to serving the community. In addition to offering the venue, hundreds of Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena full-time and part-time employees will be trained to serve as election workers to further support the operations.
“When our ownership group purchased the Hawks & State Farm Arena five years ago, we were clear that we felt it was our responsibility to make sure the organization was an important civic asset to the city of Atlanta," Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena Principal Owner Tony Ressler said. "Utilizing State Farm Arena and our incredible staff to make the arena an accessible and vital polling site in an important election year is a fulfillment on that promise.”
“State Farm Arena is an ideal solution to help us serve thousands of voters while maintaining social distancing requirements,” Chairperson of the Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections Mary Carole Cooney said. “We appreciate the Hawks for coming to us with this creative solution.”
To provide greater accessibility to voting, the Hawks Foundation will be providing free parking to individuals accessing the venue to vote. More than 1500 parking spots surrounding the arena will provide complimentary parking for vehicles with a voter.
State Farm Arena will be open as a polling place starting with early voting on July 20 for the Georgia General Primary Runoff Election on August 11.
