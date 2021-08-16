St Germain French Bakery and Café, an Atlanta-based pâtisserie that offers a wide variety of authentic French treats, has expanded its offering to now include wine by the glass.
St Germain French Bakery and Café opened at the mixed-use development earlier this summer at 1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest. The shop boasts a similar lineup to the Ponce City Market storefront, including a pastry display, macarons, coffee, artisan chocolates, quiches and sandwiches, among other items. The Howell Mill location is at The Interlock, a $450 million mixed-use center with entertainment, living and dining options, office space and outdoor connections, amenities and parks.
“We feel that there is no better match for an authentic pastry than a glass of wine,” St Germain French Bakery and Café owner Mathieu Jourdan-Gassin said. “We are thrilled to now offer our clientele the ability to mix their favorite French pastries with wine and provide a place for them to unwind at the end of the day.”
The new beverage menu features six white wines, four red wines, several rosé wines, champagne and beer — all served by the glass — and sources a number of their wines from locally-owned shops.
In addition to food and beverage, the store offers a wide variety of unique gifts and home accessories that are fit for the epicurean lifestyle. St Germain French Bakery and Café is open at The Interlock Monday through Sunday at 1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 404-825-3850.
