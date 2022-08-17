North Springs will try to get on the winning track as it enters the 2022 season.
The Spartans are aiming to improve on last year’s 1-9 record and go for their first winning season since 2017, when they were 6-5 and qualified for the state playoffs, but have gone 5-33 since then.
However, North Springs coach Jeff Phillips — who was hired three months before the beginning of the 2021 season — is optimistic about the Spartans’ potential for progress after having a complete offseason to work with his team.
“Obviously, we’re excited about the season,” Phillips said. “I’m excited about being here for a full year, being able to work with the kids and develop a relationship with the kids and kind of getting them to buy in and take on my personality, which is always huge when you’re trying to develop a program. We’re working hard, being in the weight room. We’ve gotten bigger, stronger, faster, which is the most important thing for us.”
With only nine seniors on a roster dominated by juniors and sophomores, North Springs will be a young team.
But Phillips is encouraged by a solid defensive unit as well as the overall balance of the team.
“Defensively, we’re a pretty stout defense,” Phillips said. “We’re hopefully looking at our defense to be a staple for us, to be able to make plays. The guys we have with the most experience are on defense. Offensively, we’re a quarterback-driven offense that is built around our quarterback and his abilities to make plays in the passing game. We have a lot of young guys and a lot of young and up-and-coming talent. We’re a balanced team to guide us offensively and defensively. We try to stay balanced in our attack and what we want to do — a bend, but don’t break style.”
Senior middle linebacker Charles Seawell, senior defensive back Lee Levingston and junior defensive tackle Antoine Barnett lead the way on defense, while senior quarterback Anthony Young, junior Zion Solomon and junior wide receiver Chris Johnson spearhead the offense for the Spartans.
While Cambridge, Kell and Greater Atlanta Christian are clearly the top teams in North Springs’ region (6AAAA), the other four teams — Centennial, Chattahoochee and Northview, along with North Springs — each went 1-9 in 2021, giving the Spartans a big opening to crack the top four and earn a state playoff berth.
“That’s the whole purpose,” Phillips said. “We feel like we have a strong chance. One of us has to make it. We all cannot make it, so we’ve all got to compete and I think that’s what every coach in our region — especially the Centennials, Chattahoochees, Northviews and myself — we look at a region like this and say, ‘We all got a shot,’ We’re all developing programs and we’re all excited and it’s a good opportunity for us over the next two years compete against each other and continue to build our programs.”
