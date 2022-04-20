The Holy Innocents’ girls’ soccer team was looking at a possible rebuilding year after losing seven seniors from its Class A Private state championship squad of a year ago.
Instead, the Lady Bears jumped right back in the mix of state contention after winning the Region 5A Private title and winning their first two Class A Private state playoff games.
With a roster that features 12 underclassmen (freshmen and sophomores), Holy Innocents’ struggled out of the gate with a 2-2-3 record before winning its next 12 games in a row, including the last 10 by shutout, and were 14-2-3 and ranked second in the state in A Private as of April 19.
The Lady Bears have continued their success in the postseason, defeating Darlington 10-0 in the first round April 12 and Savannah Country Day 3-0 in the second round April 18.
“It’s been a really good group of younger players that kind of stepped up,” Holy Innocents’ coach Clayton Schmitt said. “We had some lumps early on and I was trying to figure out how to rebuild after graduating seven seniors last year. It took them a little bit of time to gel. But over the course of the season, they’ve kind of been battle tested early with playing some heavy hitters from higher divisions like Parkview, we played {Greater Atlanta Christian) right out of the gate, so we had a little bit of a trial by fire. Everybody grew up a little bit quicker than we thought. By the time we went into region play and we had a couple of girls who played on the basketball team who joined us after their season was done and by then, we had everything well sorted out and that set us up really well to get through the region games.”
Junior goalkeeper Mia Riddick, who has already committed to play college soccer at Arkansas, has been a strong contributor to Holy Innocents’ success.
Seniors Quinn Anderson and Mary Lu Hudgins has provided a strong veteran presence to the young Holy Innocents’ team, while juniors Olivia Hutcherson and Maria Utz and sophomores Brooke Suttle, Reese Jackson and Grayson Roberts have also played crucial roles for the Lady Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.