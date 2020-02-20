The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) held its traditional wrestling state championships at the Macon Centreplex Feb. 13 through 15, with several local teams competing.
Woodward brought home its second consecutive Class 4A state team title and sixth overall in program history. The War Eagles amassed 177 team points, with Gilmer (151.5) and West Laurens (117) rounding out the top three in the standings.
Four Woodward wrestlers won individual titles starting with senior Nick Masters in the 132-pound division. Masters secured the title with a pin of Central (Carrollton) wrestler C.J. Shadinger at the 4:27 mark of the championship match. Masters became the 40th wrestler in Georgia prep history to win four individual state championships in a career spanning from 2017 through 2020. The Princeton-bound grappler joins the list alongside fellow War Eagles John Stallings Jr. (1972-75) and Pete Fritts Jr. (1980-83). Masters finished his 2020 campaign with a mark of 59-2.
Michael Kilic won the 138 division for Woodward with a 16-1 technical fall win over Rowan Smith of Madison County in the finals. The sophomore posted a record of 56-3 this season.
Senior Vincent Mannella concluded his career with the War Eagles in winning fashion, taking home the 145 division title with a 3-2 decision over North Oconee’s Sam Johnson. Mannella was 41-5 on the season.
Rounding out the individual winners for Woodward was sophomore Matthew Singleton with a pinfall of Cartersville’s Jabril Williams at the 4:14 mark of the 160 finals. Singleton was 61-2 on the season for the War Eagles.
“I think the key is hard work during the season and the offseason, along with wrestling the toughest completion across the country all year long so the state tournament and the state duals (are) just another event,” Woodward coach Jeff Ragan said. “The kids know they are ready and capable when they step on the mat against anyone.”
Other War Eagles that placed at the state meet included sophomore Colby McBride, who won the 106 division third-place match with an 8-3 decision over Perry’s Walker Passinault. Senior McCoy Pace won his 152 division fifth-place match over Aaron Werkheiser of Blessed Trinity by pinfall, while senior Malachi Wiley placed second in the 170 division.
Marist sophomore Nolan Pozzobon placed third in the Class 4A 170 division with a win over West Laurens’ Dre Bonner by a 7-4 decision. War Eagle sophomore wrestler Thomas Termini finished third in the 113 division following his pinfall of Cartersville’s Tyler Earick.
Lovett placed fifth in the Class 3A team competition won by Sonoraville. Junior Al Coy won the 138 division for the Lions with an 8-2 decision over Allen Stone of Sonoraville in the title match. Coy finished the season with an overall record of 66-16. Lovett freshman Alex Hyman won the fifth-place match in the 106 division over Fannin County’s Kainan Henson by pinfall. Sophomore Parker Coy placed fourth in the 132 division for the Lions. Senior John Thomas Brooks was second in the 170 division and junior Wells Kamerschen was second at 220.
“We had a great weekend of wrestling,” Lovett coach Billy Maldonado said. “All of our wrestlers left it on the mat and fought hard. We avenged a lot of matches that we lost this season.”
Other local wrestlers that placed in the Class 3A competition were Pace sophomore George Blaha at sixth in the 113 division. Westminster senior Matthew Cha was third in the 145 division after a 3-1 decision over Sonoraville’s Jayce Derryberry. Wildcat junior Lowell Jones was sixth in the 195 division.
Holy Innocents’ placed fifth in the Class A competition won by Commerce. Sophomore Jake Swink won the 132 division for the Golden Bears with a 17-7 decision over Athens Academy’s Brian Rodriguez in the title match. Swink finished undefeated in eight matches this season. Sophomore Art Martinez was second in the 113 division, senior Reagan Sherk placed sixth in the 126 division, sophomore James Gleeson was third in the 182 division, senior Michael Cox placed fourth in the 220 division.
Wesleyan’s junior Sam Schmitt was second in the 170 division and junior Eric Berry placed fifth at 195. Junior Tanner Bivins finished second in the 285 division and freshman Trent DeBow fifth in 145 for the Wolves.
Mount Vernon junior Erik Dodder was second in the Class A 182 division and teammate Jonathan Hammond placed fifth at 220.
