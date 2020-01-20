Woodward's state title highlighted a group of four local teams' performances when the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) held its team duals wrestling state championships at the Macon Centreplex in Macon Jan. 16 through 18.
Woodward won its second consecutive Class 4A championship. The War Eagles started the tournament with a 55-24 win over West Laurens and a 45-30 victory against Cartersville to reach the semifinals. Woodward proceeded to defeat Blessed Trinity 50-28 and faced Gilmer in the finals. The War Eagles secured the title with a 44-24 win.
Holy Innocents’ earned third in the Class A division. The Golden Bears received a first-round bye and defeated Mount Zion 49-27 to reach the semifinals. Holy Innocents’ dropped its next contest to Commerce 43-19 and entered the consolation bracket. The Golden Bears rebounded with wins over Landmark Christian (54-22) and Mount Pisgah (34-33) to conclude the competition.
Lovett participated in the Class 3A event. The Lions won their first-round match against Brantley County 54-27 before dropping their contest to Sonoraville 48-18 in the second round. Lovett bounced back and earned wins over Pierce County (51-27) and Stone Mountain (41-29) before falling to Jackson County 39-30 to conclude its competition.
Riverwood was in the Class 5A competition. The Raiders dropped their first-round match to Harris County 72-12 and concluded the event with a defeat to South Effingham 54-23 in the consolation bracket.
