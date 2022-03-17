It was yet another outstanding season for Sydney Bowles as she led Woodward Academy to its second consecutive Class AAAAA state girls' basketball championship.
The 6-foot-0 senior was honored for her success on the basketball court by being selected as the 2021-22 Gatorade Georgia girls' basketball player of the year.
Bowles' selection as state player of the year makes her eligible for the Gatorade National player of the year award, which will be announced later in March.
“Sydney has been our go-to player since her freshman year, really,” Woodward Academy coach Kim Lawrence said. “She’s been our leading scorer and she had led all the stats on our team since her freshman year."
Bowles — who has signed to play college basketball at Georgia — was honored for a season in which she averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and three steals, leading the team in all of those categories, to lead Woodward to a 29-2 record and the AAAAA title for the second year in a row.
But it wasn't only her outstanding play on the court that earned Bowles the award, which also requires high standards of academic achievement, and exemplary character off the court as well as on.
Bowles is a standout in the classroom with a 4.23 grade point average.
She is also a volunteer for Open Hands Atlanta to combat nutrition-sensitive chronic disease and as a youth basketball coach.
"But, as the Gatorade player of the year award states, it’s not just what she does on the court, it’s also what she does off the court," Lawrence said. "She’s very involved in our Woodward Admissions Ambassador program, takes time out of her day to help our families and potential families. She volunteers and does all that and still maintains an over four GPA, taking AP and honors classes. She is something special.”
