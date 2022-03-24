Woodward Academy's Sydney Bowles added the Class AAAAA South player of the year award to the Gatorade Georgia player of the year honor that she won earlier to lead the way among the local standouts selected to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association girls' basketball All-State team.
It is the second consecutive AAAAA South girls' player of the year award for Bowles, a 6-foot-0 senior and Georgia signee who averaged 20.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and three steals a game to lead Woodward to its second straight state title.
Bowles was also named the 3AAAAA player of the year in the Georgia High School Association All-Region teams.
Woodward coach Kim Lawrence was also recognized for her accomplishments after being chosen as Region 3AAAAA coach of the year.
Marist coach Kim Hixon was named Region 6AAAA coach of the year after leading the War Eagles to the Class AAAA championship, the first state girls' basketball title in school history.
Holy Innocents' coach Nichole Dixon was selected as Region 5A Private coach of the year after leading the Lady Bears to the A Private state semifinals.
Four local players were named to the A Private team — Holy Innocents' players Olivia Hutcherson, a junior, and Hailee Swann, a freshman, as well as Galloway sophomore Tianna Thompson and Wesleyan sophomore ChitChat Wright.
Other local All-State selections were St. Pius X junior Kelly Stephenson in AAAAA North, Woodward Academy senior Sara Lewis in AAAAA South, Marist senior Lauren Kim in AAAA North and Westminster junior Courtney Ogden in AAA North. and Pace Academy senior Gabby Hudson in AA North.
A large group of local players, led by player of the year Olivia Hutcherson of Holy Innocents' were named to the GHSA's 5A Private All-Region team.
Galloway players Tianna Thompson and Kyla Cain, Holy Innocents' Zaynah Preston and Wesleyan's ChitChat Wright were first-team selections, while Holy Innocents' Hailee Swain, Galloway's Allison Hoffman, Atlanta International's Hannah Johnson and Wesleyan's Eva Garabadian were second-team selections and Mount Vernon players MJ James and Savannah Robinson-Holmes, Holy Innocents' Ciara Alexander and Galloway's Jasmine Baxter were third-team choices.
In 3AAAAA, player of the year Sydney Bowles was joined by Woodward teammates Sara Lewis and MacKenzie Moring (first team) and Zoe Scott (second team).
In 6AA, Pace Academy's Gabby Hudson was named player of the year, while Lovett's Allie Ohde ( first team), Pace's Sydney Middleton (second team) and Lovett's Kayleigh Stargell (third team) were the other honorees.
In 5AAAAA, St. Pius X players Kelly Stephenson and Alexa Kenah were selected to the first team, while St. Pius' Alex Schiavo was a second-team selection.
Westminster players Courtney Ogden (first team) and Stella Chartrand (second team) were All-Region selections in 5AAA,, while Marist players Avery Fantucci and Lexi Faklaris were second-team selections in 6AAAA, North Atlanta’s Leela Langston was an All-Region selection in 4AAAAAA and Riverwood players Hannah McConnell and Lizzie McGrath were selected to the second team in 7AAAAAA.
