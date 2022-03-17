Woodward Academy won its second consecutive Class AAAAA championship, while Marist claimed the AAAA crown in dramatic fashion as the Georgia High School Association state girls' basketball tournament concluded with the classification title games in Macon March 9 through 12.
Marist (28-3) defeated Luella 56-54 in double overtime in the AAAA title game March 9, with Avery Fantucci’s layup on a pass from Lauren Kim at the buzzer in the second overtime giving the War Eagles their first state girls’ basketball crown in school history.
"It was huge," Marist coach Kim Hixon said. "This is really big for Marist. We've been chasing it forever. I've been here 22 years, 20 years as head coach, so this is huge."
Fantucci, a senior who has signed to play softball at Michigan, also sent the game into overtime on a last second half-court shot – which was featured on ESPN Sportscenter’s Top 10 plays the next day. Fantucci and Lexy Faklaris each scored 19 points to lead the War Eagles.
Marist opened its bid for the AAAA title with a 47-28 first-round victory over North Oconee Feb. 22, then beat Hardaway 31-19 in the second round Feb. 25, Heritage of Catoosa 38-16 in the quarterfinals March 1 and Pickens 38-35 in the semifinals March 4.
It was a dominant performance for Woodward (29-2) in the AAAAA championship game March 10, defeating Region 3AAAAA rival Forest Park 72-44 to win its second state crown in a row.
"I'm truly blessed and truly honored," Woodward Academy coach Kim Lawrence said. "It's a hard thing to do, so for our girls to accomplish this —not once, but twice, back-to-back — it's pretty amazing."
Georgia signee Sydney Bowles led Woodward with 19 points, while Sara Lewis added 17 points and MacKenzie Moring had 11 for the War Eagles in the title game.
The War Eagles defeated Coffee County 77-35 in the first round, Feb. 23 Calhoun 70-48 in the second round Feb. 25, Jackson of Atlanta 84-58 in the quarterfinals March 1 and Warner Robins 67-35 in the semifinals March 5 to advance to the AAAAA championship contest.
Both Holy Innocents and Galloway each advanced to the A Private semifinals, while Westminster made it to the AAA final four.
Holy Innocents (27-3) dominated in its first three games, crushing Walker 94-14 in the first round Feb. 22, Calvary Day 74-38 in the second round Feb. 25 and Landmark Christian 66-39 in the quarterfinals March 1 before losing to eventual A Private champion Mount Paran Christian 53-50 in the semifinals March 4.
Galloway (18-10) defeated North Cobb Christian 63-42 in the first round Feb. 23, then beat Stratford 48-35 in the second round Feb. 26 and Tallulah Falls 56-43 in the quarterfinals March 1 before losing to Hebron Christian 49-47 in the semifinals March 5.
Westminster (17-11) opened its bid for the AAA title with a 52-31 first-round victory over Dawson County Feb. 22, then beat Liberty County 72-33 in the second round Feb. 25 and Sumter County 49-36 in the quarterfinals March 2 before falling to eventual AAA champion Lumpkin County 54-42 in the semifinals March 5.
St. Pius X (19-11) made it to the second round in AAAAA, while Lovett (17-11) and Pace Academy (16-8) lost in the first round in AA and Wesleyan (13-10) fell in the first round in A Private.
