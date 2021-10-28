Two of the best teams in the state get together with the Region 5AAAAA title on the line as Woodward Academy hosts Creekside in the regular season finale for both teams at Colquitt Stadium Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.
The game will be televised on Peachtree TV as part of its “Drive to the GHSA State Title” series.
Both teams were tied for first place in 5AAAAA with 5-0 region records going into their games on Oct. 29, with Woodward – ranked third in the state in Class AAAAA — a perfect 8-0 overall before its home game against Tri-Cities and Creekside — the second-ranked team in AAAAA — at 7-1 before its game a home against Jonesboro.
With the two teams ranked second and third in the state in AAAAA respectively, the game could prove to be a possible preview of a AAAAA state championship game matchup as well as a battle for the 5AAAAA title.
Woodward has been prolific on both offense and defense in the process of compiling its perfect record, scoring an average of 32 points a game and giving only seven points per contest.
The War Eagles have been especially dominant in its last two games, beating Drew (42-0, Oct. 14) and Forest Park (48-0, Oct. 21) by a combined score of 90-0.
Leading the Woodward attack is senior running back Damari Alston, who leads the team in rushing with 1.201 yards on 139 carries and 19 touchdowns.
Alston, who has committed to Auburn, rushed for 193 yards on 11 carries and had a 76-yard touchdown run to lead the War Eagles to its victory over Forest Park.
He also had a big game in Woodward’s 55-13 win over Mundy’s Mill Sept. 16, rushing for 219 yards on 20 carries and five touchdowns.
Junior linebacker Spencer Snipe leads Woodward with 57 tackles, while junior defensive end A.J. Hoffler has eight sacks for the War Eagle defense and senior kicker/punter Lee Johnson has made all six of his field goal attempts this season.
Woodward will certainly meet its match as it faces its toughest challenge of the season against a Creekside team that has scored an average of about 40 points a game and have given up only eight points per contest.
The Seminoles proved how formidable they were in their season opener when they upset defending AAAAAAA champion Grayson 19-14 Aug. 20.
Creekside has stepped their game up a notch against 5AAAAA opponents, outscoring their region foes 256-14 in five games. Their latest victim was Mundy’s Mill, who they beat 56-7 Oct. 22.
