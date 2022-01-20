The 2020-21 season was a memorable one for the Woodward Academy girls’ basketball team as it won its first state championship since 1999.
The Lady War Eagles appear to be on their way to a second consecutive Class AAAAA title as they enter the final weeks of the 2021-22 campaign with a 14-2 overall record and 6-0 mark in Region 3AAAAA as well as the No. 1 ranking in the state in Class AAAAA as of Jan. 20.
Woodward is aiming for its fourth state crown, having won in 1995, 1996 and 1999.
It’s been yet another successful season for the War Eagles under coach Kim Lawrence, who graduated from Woodward in 2000 and was a member of Woodward’s 1999 state title team. Lawrence is in her 10th season at the helm of her high school alma mater’s girls basketball team.
The only two losses of the season as of Jan. 20 were a 54-50 loss to Jackson of Atlanta – currently ranked third in AAAAA – Nov. 26 and a 74-70 defeat at the hands of Lake Highland Prep, a four-time state champion in Florida (2015, 2016, 2020, 2021) Jan. 8.
Among the Lady War Eagles’ victories were a 74-57 win over Class AAAAAAA team Roswell Dec. 4 and a 70-51 victory over local team Galloway – a Class A Private state semifinalist last year – Dec. 18.
Leading the way once again for Woodward is 6-foot-1 senior guard Sydney Bowles, who leads the team in scoring (23.9 points per game), rebounding (8.4 rebounds per game), assists (5.0 per game) and steals (2.9 per game). Bowles will be moving on to the NCAA Division I ranks next season after signing with Georgia.
Junior guard/forward Sara Lewis (10.8 ppg), freshman guard Kameron Herring (6.4 points per game), senior forward Mackenzie Moring (6.3 ppg, 1.5 blocks per game), senior guard Anna Wylder (6.1 ppg) and senior forward Zoe Scott (5.6 ppg, 7.2 rebounds per game) are the other key players for the Lady War Eagles.
Woodward is receiving a stiff challenge for both the Region 3AAAAA and AAAAA state titles from Forest Park, which was 11-2 overall and 7-0 in the region and was ranked second in AAAAA as of Jan. 20. The Lady War Eagles were scheduled to host the Lady Panthers Jan. 21 and then play them on the road Jan. 26.
