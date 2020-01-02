The Mount Vernon boys' basketball team has won eight of its first 10 games through Jan. 2, led by the efforts of junior Jordan Wicker. The 6-foot, 5-inch guard has averaged 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest for the Mustangs.
“Jordan has an extremely high ceiling,” Mount Vernon head coach Tarrik Mabon said. “He definitely has the potential to play college basketball and beyond. He’s versatile. Can handle the ball, pass efficiently, shoot the three, shoot the mid-range (jumper), and has a very impressive vertical jump that gives him an advantage in games on both the offensive and defensive end.”
Wicker had a go-ahead dunk in overtime in the Mustangs’ most impressive win to date, a 72-64 victory over Class 4A program Forest Park at the South Atlanta Invitational in Morrow Dec. 28. He finished the night with 13 points and five rebounds.
“While mild-mannered, Jordan has a mean streak,” Mabon said. When motivated, he can be the best player on the court on both ends. What I love most about Jordan is that he respects everyone from his coaching staff to teammates."
Mount Vernon won only nine games last season. Wicker attributes this winter's early success to several factors.
“We’ve worked well together on and off the court,” he said. “We pass the ball well and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We work with that and (have) gotten wins against bigger and stronger teams. The games are good preparation for us to see where we are. I think we have a chance to be a playoff team if we keep continuing to work hard.”
Wicker began attending Mount Vernon in the 10th grade after spending his freshman year at Holy Spirit Prep. He has felt an increased comfort level as a junior with the Mustangs.
“We’ve focused on rebounding and defense as a team, and that’s what coach wants me to do as well," Wicker said. "It was something I needed to work on. The points will come so I focus on doing what will help the team win. There’s more comfort this year. Last year was my first season on the varsity team and starting. I didn’t have much experience (then) but know the coaches and fellow players much better this year. It's been easier this year.”
Wicker began playing basketball with his father Winston and mother Kellye at age 5.
I love the rush of playing the sport,” he said. Everyone is friendly at Mount Vernon. It feels like a community and family, particularly the basketball team. Those guys are my brothers.”
Wicker also plays for the Hype Hawks AAU team based in Atlanta. He lists Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Kevin Durant as his favorite players.
Wicker lists physics as his favorite class subject, has a 3.3 grade-point average and is a member of the Business and Entrepreneurship Club at Mount Vernon. His hobbies include drawing cartoon action figures and producing rap music.
The Mustangs return to action Jan. 10 at Atlanta Classical.
