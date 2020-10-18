With no local teams facing each other this weekend, the Northside area’s top game in Week 8 may be a battle involving one of its smallest schools.
In Class A Private, Whitefield (3-2) will host Trinity Christian (4-1) Oct. 23.
The WolfPack visited Heritage of Newnan Oct. 16 after nipping Brookstone 34-31 Oct. 9. RB Eric Little Jr. ran 19 times for 156 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 8 yards and a score, and WR Myles Redding had seven receptions for 101 yards and a TD. LB Caleb Lavallee had 16 tackles, including three for a loss.
Trinity won four straight games through Oct. 2, with the Lions scoring at least 41 points in three of those victories, including a 41-7 win over another local school, Mount Vernon, Sept. 11. Trinity was off Oct. 9 before taking on five-time defending state champ Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-3) Oct. 16.
In the remaining games this weekend, local squads continue to face region foes as they move closer to the end of the regular season.
In Class 7A, Campbell (2-3) will host McEachern Oct. 23. The Spartans were off Oct. 16 and beat Morrow 17-6 Oct. 9. RB Emon Padgett had a 92-yard touchdown run to put the Spartans ahead 10-6, and WR Terrance Kiel sealed the win with a 59-yard punt return for a touchdown. Campbell held the Mustangs to just 132 yards of total offense.
The Spartans were going to host Peachtree Ridge Oct. 9, but that game was cancelled when several players were quarantined after coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19, so the Spartans picked up Morrow as a replacement opponent.
In Class 6A, North Atlanta will host Langston Hughes Oct. 23. The Warriors hosted perennial power Tucker Oct. 16 after falling to Pebblebrook 20-17 in overtime Oct. 9.
In the Pebblebrook game, the Falcons drove to the Warriors’ 29-yard line near the end of regulation, but Warriors CB Syre Stewart’s interception at the 1 stopped the drive, sending the game to overtime. In the extra period, North Atlanta got a 20-yard field goal, but Pebblebrook WR Dwight Phillips scored on a 10-yard reverse to end the game.
Riverwood (3-1) is off this week. The Raiders hosted River Ridge Oct. 16 after being upset by Johns Creek 27-20 Oct. 9. In the loss to the Gladiators, Riverwood trailed 27-13 in the fourth quarter but could only get within a touchdown.
In Class 5A, St. Pius X will visit Lithonia Oct. 22. The Golden Lions visited Southwest DeKalb Oct. 16 and crushed Northview 42-7 Oct. 9. Against Northview, Golden Lions RB Mason Benefield had 150 yards and three touchdowns rushing on only six carries, leading an offense that rushed for 416 yards.
On defense he broke up three passes and had three tackles. LB Walker Stevens had 4.5 tackles, including two for a loss, and DE Joey Sanfilippo had four tackles, including two sacks, also paced the defense, which had five sacks.
Woodward (2-3) is idle this week. The War Eagles visited Jonesboro Oct. 16 before blasting Banneker 41-14 Oct. 9. In the Banneker game, Woodward RB Damari Alston had 26 rushes for 155 yards and three touchdowns. LB Errington Truesdell had 13 tackles, including three for a loss, to lead the defense.
North Springs (0-4) will host Villa Rica Oct. 23. The Spartans visited Grady Oct. 16 after losing to Chapel Hill 47-0 Oct. 9. North Springs RB Mynek Royalston had 22 carries for 79 yards in the defeat.
In Class 4A, Marist (3-0) will visit Druid Hills Oct. 23. The War Eagles hosted Hapeville Charter Oct. 16 after taking Oct. 9 off and using that week to recover after a few players tested positive for the virus.
In Class 3A, Westminster (2-1) will visit Sandy Creek Oct. 23. The Wildcats traveled to Carver (Atlanta) Oct. 16 after falling to Greater Atlanta Christian 28-6 Oct. 9. Against GAC, DE Hunter Staes had 2.5 sacks and an interception, but Westminster’s offense stalled, getting only two field goals by K Alex Bacchetta.
In Class 2A, Lovett (3-1) will host KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Oct. 23. The Lions were off Oct. 9 and faced Pace (2-2) Oct. 16 in a battle of two Buckhead schools and Region 6AA rivals.
Pace is off this week and was upset by South Atlanta 22-14 Oct. 9. The Knights were held to only 187 yards of total offense against the Hornets. Pace was led by QB M.J. Morris, who completed 11 of 23 passes for 183 yards, and WR Jayden Thomas, who had six catches for 103 yards.
In Class A Private, Holy Innocents’ (2-3) will host Providence Christian Sept. 23. The Golden Bears hosted George Walton Oct. 16 after beating Athens Christian 28-7 Oct. 9. In the Athens win, Holy Innocents’ got three of its four touchdowns from QB Marshall Nichols and RBs Wyatt Lybrook and TyQuann Alexander, according to the school’s website.
Wesleyan (4-1) is off this week. The Wolves hosted Athens Academy Oct. 16 after being idle Oct. 9.
Mount Vernon (2-3) will host Hebron Christian Oct. 23. The Mustangs hosted Loganville Christian Oct. 16 after losing to George Walton 39-13 Oct. 9. In the George Walton defeat, QB Blake Kytle completed 14 of 34 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and WR Jack Mette had three receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown.
In the Georgia Independent School Association’s eight-man football league, Holy Spirit (0-4) will host Solid Rock Oct. 23. The Cougars visited Crisp Oct. 16 after falling to Westminster of Augusta 49-0 Oct. 9.
Results of the games Oct. 15 through 17 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
