A number of players from Whitefield Academy and Mount Vernon were among those honored for their gridiron success in the 2022 season by being named to the All-Region 6A, Division I football team.
Leading the way was Whitefield Academy senior linebacker Caleb LaVallee, who was selected as player of the year. LaVallee has committed to playing college football at North Carolina.
Whitefield senior running back Merce Relaford, junior wide receiver Ian Weihe and junior offensive lineman Hines Harmon were selected to the first team offense, along with two players from Mount Vernon — junior wide receiver Jonathan Gallinaro and senior offensive lineman Michael Hardie.
Seven more Whitefield players earned spots on the first team defense — senior defensive lineman Ian Geffrard, senior linebacker Conlon Walker, junior outside linebacker Bo Thompson, senior defensive back Jonathan Cassady, senior athlete Ayden Duncanson, junior punter Diego Lopez and senior long snapper Kaden McKeown, along with Mount Vernon senior outside linebacker Liam O’Toole.
Junior quarterback Sam Nazarian, junior wide receiver Cole Palmer, senior wide receiver Ben Sptiz, junior offensive lineman Gibbs Pope and junior kicker Nathan Webb from Mount Vernon were named to the second team offense.
Three more Mount Vernon players were selected to the second team defense — junior linebacker Michael Pozzobon, sophomore linebacker Jack Schimelman and junior defensive back Chase Perry — along with three from Whitefield, including junior defensive lineman Harrison Rowe and junior defensive backs Wyman Shaheen and Mac Wotton.
Whitefield Academy (6-5) finished third in Region 6A, Division I, while Mount Vernon (4-7) placed fourth. Both teams lost in the first round of the Class A, Division I state playoffs Nov. 11, with Whitefield losing to Social Circle 10-7 and Mount Vernon falling to eventual state champion Prince Avenue Christian 47-14.
