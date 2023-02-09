Westminster won the Class 4A-5A state girls’ team championship, while Wesleyan claimed the 1A-3A girls’ title at the Georgia High School Association state swimming and diving championships Jan. 31 through Feb. 4.
The swimming competition was held at Georgia Tech, while Westminster hosted the diving competition Jan. 31.
After winning the state championship in A-3A the previous five years in a row, the Westminster girls rose to the challenge of competing in a higher classification as it scored 428 points to finish ahead of runner-up Cambridge (349) and win their sixth consecutive state title.
"The last two years, the team that we had going could have won (Class) 7A – it was that strong," Westminster coach Sharon Loughran said. "The classification change certainly made it closer, because of depth. When you’re competing against a school that has over 2,000 students, they’re going to have more depth. So that was the challenging part. But we certainly had enough to prevail."
Lovett (149) finished 10th in the girls’ 4A-5A competition, while North Springs (35) was 20th, Pace Academy (20) 25th and Holy Innocents’ (12) 29th.
The Westminster girls were led by junior Katie Christopherson, who won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 00.81 seconds and the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.77 seconds. Christopherson has committed to Virginia for swimming.
Westminster also got an individual championship from senior Sara Ketron, a Bucknell signee who won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:02.84, as well as state titles in the 200 freestyle relay – which the foursome of Christopherson, Ketron and seniors Genae and Janine Horst won with a time of 1:34.19 – and the 400 freestyle relay – which Christopherson, Ketron, junior Sadie Clayton and freshman Ansley Sgrosso – won with a time of 3:30.02.
Wesleyan came away with the first girls’ state team swimming championship in the program’s history as it scored 300 points to edge out runner-up St. Vincent’s Academy (282) and third-place Whitefield Academy (215) to claim the A-3A girls’ title.
"It was a major accomplishment and a total team effort for our girls’ swim and dive team, which basically started with diving earlier in the week all the way up to the 400 (yard) free(style) relay (the last event of the state meet)," Wesleyan coach Kevin Kadzis said. "It was really a total team victory."
Mount Vernon finished sixth (140) and Atlanta International 14th (50) in the A-3A girls’ team standings.
The Wesleyan girls were led by freshman Hattie Wasmuth, who won state titles in the 200 individual medley (2:06.03) and 500 freestyle (5:10.93).
Wesleyan also won the 200 freestyle relay, with Wasmuth, sophomore Lindsay Friedman and freshmen Ansley Chapman and Mary Caroline Harrison recording a time of 1:41.82, and the 400 freestyle relay, with Wasmuth, Chapman and sophomores Vivian Hosier and Caroline Stewart winning with a time of 3:45.77.
Whitefield Academy sophomore Riess Estep was the only other local individual state champion in the A-3A girls’ competition, winning the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.20.
In the Class 6A girls’ competition, Marist finished runner up with 314 points, behind champion Lassiter (486). St, Pius X (240) was fifth, while Riverwood (127) was 11th and North Atlanta (37) was 20th.
Marist sophomore Allie Donkar won 100 breaststroke (1:03.32), while St. Pius X senior Julia Herring was the winner of the diving competition with 655.60 points among the 6A girls.
