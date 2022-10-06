It’s been a year of transition for the Westminster volleyball team, with a mostly new lineup, a new coach and a new classification.
The Wildcats have handled all the changes well, however, as they finished the 2022 regular season with a 22-20 overall record and finishing third in Area 5AAAA with a 3-2 mark.
Westminster, ranked fifth in the state in the ScoreAtlanta Class AAAA poll as of Oct. 6, was able to thrive despite having to replace eight graduated seniors from last year’s team that advanced to the AAA state quarterfinals and facing the challenges of moving up from AAA to AAAA this season.
The Wildcats also have a new head coach at the helm, with Jaime Maxey replacing Cat Monroe, who is now the coach at Northside rival Pace Academy.
Given the challenges that she and her new team have faced, Maxey said she is pleased with how things have turned out this season.
"We graduated eight seniors last year, so we had a lot of big roles to fill," Maxey said. "We have a very young team and they have really come a long way since the start of the season. We’ve gotten a lot better as the school year has gone on and I’m really proud of our younger kids and how far they’ve come over the past two months."
Maxey comes to Westminster from Denmark High School in Forsyth County, where she coached both the volleyball and girls’ basketball teams the last several years. She inherited a Westminster program that has won eight state championships in its storied history and has made it to the state finals nine of the last 10 years.
"It’s just a completely different experience to just walk into a program that has so much history and tradition and really just a program of excellence," Maxey said. "It’s definitely different, but it’s been a lot of fun and the girls are great and the school is great. I’m thankful to have this opportunity."
Westminster faced the challenge of playing in a tough Area 5AAAA that includes state powerhouses and Northside rivals Pace Academy (top-ranked team in AAAA), Lovett (third-ranked in AAAA) and Holy Innocents’ (seventh-ranked in AAAA). The Wildcats finished third in 5AAAA behind first-place Pace (34-0 overall, 5-0 in the area) and second-place Lovett (22-7, 4-1).
"It’s four very, very strong teams," Maxey said. "I am very confident that someone out of our region will win the state championship. Every night is a competition and it’s really, really talented."
Junior outside hitter Ellie Myers, sophomore libero Sophia Jo, sophomore setter Lucy Shi, senior outside hitter Josephine Conley and junior middle blocker Mary Campbell Pope have led the way for Westminster.
The Wildcats hosted Clarkston in the first round of the Area 5AAAA tournament Oct. 6. Results of the match were not available at press time.
The 5AAAA semifinals will be Oct. 12, with the finals scheduled Oct. 13. All matches will be hosted by the higher-seeded team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.