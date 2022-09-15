It will be Buckhead vs. Sandy Springs as Westminster goes on the road to take on Riverwood in a non-region game at Bill Hoskyn Stadium Sept. 23.
While it’s the 17th meeting between the two long-time local rivals, it will be the first time Westminster and Riverwood will square off since Nov. 9, 2007, when the Wildcats defeated the Raiders 41-8.
"It’s been a while since we played (Westminster), but they’re right down the street and anytime you can play people that are in the same kind of area that you are, it’s always fun," Riverwood coach Michael Young said. "The players know each other a little bit and they kind of grew up playing against each other and that always adds another aspect of it from the players’ side. We’re just excited for another opportunity to get out there and compete. (Westminster has) been a very good program historically and we want to play the best and we’re willing to take that on, so we’re excited that they’re on our schedule. It should be a fun one."
The 2022 season has been a bit of a rocky road for Westminster (1-2) so far. After opening the campaign with a 14-0 victory over Buckhead archrival Lovett Aug. 19, the Wildcats lost to another local rival – Pace Academy – 21-19 Aug. 26 and were defeated by Benedictine 28-0 Sept. 2, before taking a bye week the following week.
"We really haven’t found a true identity yet," Westminster assistant coach Joe Sturniolo said. "We played a solid game against Lovett and we beat them and turned around against Pace and didn’t really play well, didn’t play up to our ability, and that cost us the game. Benedictine was somewhere in between. We did some things that were really good and we also made some mistakes. We fumbled twice on drives where we may have scored. So, we’re still trying to find our identity. We’re still inconsistent."
Westminster was scheduled to host Centennial Sept. 16. Results from the game were not available at press time.
The Wildcats have been led offensively by their two running backs – senior Quinton Ezzard and junior Fain Barton – while senior quarterback John Collier is also among the key players.
Meanwhile, Riverwood (0-3) has had its share of challenges as well at the beginning of the season. The Raiders lost to Alexander 48-0 in their season opener Aug. 19, before losing their next two games to Sandy Springs rivals – Holy Innocents’ 42-0 Aug. 26 and North Springs 21-10 Sept. 2 – before taking a bye week the following week.
"Obviously, the first three games haven’t gone the way we wanted it," Young said. "But there have been positives coming out of every game. We got a lot of guys that it’s their first year playing on Friday nights and they’re growing every week. We had our chances against North Springs and just didn’t finish. Right now, we’re gaining experience and we’re trying to learn how to win."
Senior tight end/defensive lineman Levi Linowes has led the way both offensively and defensively for Riverwood, while senior linebacker Gage Dwyer has also been a key player on defense for the Raiders.
