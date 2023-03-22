Westminster senior Courtney Ogden was named the Gatorade Georgia Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tip Off Club’s Miss Georgia Basketball, Max Prep’s Georgia Player of the Year and was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Courtney Ogden has capped off her storied high school basketball career with three of the highest honors awarded to a girls player in the state as well as a top national honor.
The Westminster senior standout has been named the Gatorade Georgia Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tip Off Club’s Miss Georgia Basketball and the Max Preps Georgia Player of the Year as well as being selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American girls’ game, which was played in Houston, Texas March 28.
Ogden, a Stanford signee, was honored for an outstanding senior season in which she averaged 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game and led the Wildcats to a 22-8 record and a second-round appearance in the Class AAAA state girls’ basketball tournament.
During her four-year career at Westminster, Ogden scored 1,936 points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer, grabbed 829 steals and had 232 assists and 236 steals – earning region player of the year honors in 2020, ’21 and this year.
"I have coached Courtney for four years and I truly cannot put into words the impact she has had on our program," Westminster coach Katie Argall said. "Coaches have helped her, but so much of the player she has become is because of her desire to work, improve and elevate regardless of environment or circumstance. Nothing was given to her. To see her celebrated as Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year, McDonald’s All-American and Miss Georgia Basketball is all I could have hoped for her when we saw her walking the hallways in an over-sized Stanford sweatshirt as a sixth grader. She leaves here having made herself better and our program better."
Ogden was one of several local standouts who were named to the Atlanta Tip Off Club’s All-Metro team.
Girls’ first-team selections were Holy Innocents’ senior Olivia Hutcherson, a Princeton signee and Wesleyan senior Chit-Chat Williams, while Holy Innocents’ sophomore Caleb Wilson was chosen for the boys’ first team.
Three local players were named to the boys’ second team — Lovett junior Christian Anderson, Jr., who has committed to Michigan, St. Pius X senior Spencer Elliott, a Tulane signee, and Pace Academy junior Kyle Greene.
Girls’ third-team selections were Galloway junior Tianna Thompson and Holy Innocents’ sophomore Hailee Swann, who has committed to Stanford.
Honorable mention choices included Riverwood junior Karris Bilal for the boys and Woodward Academy senior Sara Lewis for the girls.
