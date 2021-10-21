One thing you can say about Westminster’s football team this season – they have been battle tested.
Facing one of the tougher schedules in the state, the Wildcats have certainly taken their lumps.
With a 3-4 overall record and 1-3 mark in Region 5AAA, Westminster finds itself on the outside looking in the state playoff picture – with Salem and Greater Atlanta Christian each in front of the Wildcats in the 5AAA standings tied for fourth place at 2-2.
State powerhouses Cedar Grove and Sandy Creek are tied for first place in the region at 4-0, with Carver of Atlanta in third place at 3-1.
And with games with Cedar Grove at home (Oct. 22) and a resurgent Salem squad on the road (Oct. 29) ahead of it in the next two weeks, Westminster’s state playoff hopes are looking dim.
It indeed has been a tough early road for Westminster. After winning two of their first three games, beating arch-rival Lovett 17-3 in their season opener on Aug. 20, losing to St. Pius X 21-14 on Aug. 27 and beating local rival Pace Academy 31-21 on Sept. 3, the Wildcats proceeded to lose their first three 5AAA games to three of the top four teams in the region – falling to Sandy Creek (44-14, Sept. 17), GAC (34-17, Sept. 24) and Carver (36-20, Oct. 1).
“Our schedule is very front-end loaded,” Westminster assistant coach Joe Sturniolo said. “In our first seven games, we played Lovett, Pace, GAC, Carver, Sandy Creek, St, Pius – I mean, those are some really tough football teams. Doesn’t get any easier this week with Cedar Grove, which has won three of the last five state championships. We’ve got a hard schedule, but we’ve got a hard schedule every year.”
With the exception of the loss to Sandy Creek, Sturniolo said his team has been competitive so far.
“We’ve had close wins,” Sturniolo said. “We beat Lovett early. We beat Pace in a relatively close game and we’ve had close losses. We lost to GAC in a game that in game that we lost by six points in a game where a break here and there could have changed that one as well. Sandy Creek handed it to us, no doubt about that one. Carver, we had our opportunities. So it’s just a matter of us not taking advantage of all the opportunities that we had this year. I think that’s the simplest way to sum it up.”
Westminster finally ended its losing streak and claimed its first region win of the season with a 37-14 victory over Redan Oct, 15.
While the offense has struggled this season, Sturniolo said the defense has been the Wildcats’ biggest strength so far.
“Defensively, we’ve been pretty strong all year,” Sturniolo said. “We’ve only given up 167 points in seven games. And if you take out Sandy Creek, who scored (44 points) against us, we actually look pretty good. I would say defense is what won us the Lovett game and you can say won us the Pace game, So we’ve had a very strong defense this year and part of that goes to the fact that we play a rather complicated defense. We don’t show teams what we’re doing very often.”
Senior safeties Robert Clark and Dex Shamburger have led the way on defense for Westminster, with Clark getting 51 tackles and Shamburger four interceptions going into the game with Cedar Grove.
Westminster has a strong kicking game as well, with senior punter/kicker Alex Bacchetta – the No. 1-ranked punter in the nation by Kohl’s professional kicking camps and a Penn State commitment – and junior kicker Josh Brockman leading the way.
Senior tight end and Notre Dame commitment Hunter Staes has been a key player on offense, while junior John Collier and sophomore Kent Perkins have shared the quarterback responsibilities. Clark and junior Quinton Ezzard are the leading rushers.
