Four players from Class AAA state champion Westminster were among the 11 players selected to the all-classification girls All-State soccer team compiled by georgiahighschoolsoccer.com.
Senior Henley Tippins and juniors Allie Ross, Evelyn Shores and Kiera Straude were the Westminster players chosen among the top girls’ soccer players in the state.
Tippins, Ross, Shores and Straude played crucial roles in Westminster’s road to the AAA girls’ championship, helping lead the Wildcats to a 19-1 record as well as the seventh consecutive state title and 14th in the history of the program.
Tippins finished out her high school soccer career on a strong note with 34 goals and 16 assists in the 2022 season and will now move on to the college level, where she has signed with Georgetown.
Ross will be returning for one more season at Westminster after a successful junior campaign, in which she had 49 goals and 24 assists. The rising senior has already committed to play college soccer at Virginia.
It was also a triumphant junior season for Shores, who helped lead the Wildcats with 34 goals and 16 assists in 2022. Shores has already secured a spot on the college soccer level after committing to North Carolina.
Straude played a crucial role on the defensive side of the ball for Westminster, helping the Wildcats win 14 of their 19 games by shutout as well as contributing three goals and two assists on the offensive end. The rising senior has also earned a place on the collegiate level after committing to Georgia.
Woodward Academy senior Ethan Gill was the only local player selected to the boys’ All-State team. Gill, who has signed to play college soccer at Holy Cross, led Woodward with 31 goals and 19 assists in the 2022 season.
