Four Northside boys’ tennis teams came away with state championships in their classifications at the Georgia High School Association finals in Rome May 14.
Westminster won the Class AAA championship, while Pace Academy took the title in AA. Marist (AAAA) and Wesleyan (A Private) also clinched state crowns in their classes.
Westminster defeated Brantley County 3-matches-to-0 to repeat as AAA champions as well as winning its third state title in five years and 23rd in the program’s history.
"We had an outstanding season, going 20-1 and losing only to possibly the top team in the nation, McCallie of Chattanooga, Tenn," Westminster coach Ralph Geeza said. "So, we defeated three other GHSA state champions. All starters contributed, namely Charlie and Jack Burdell at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles (respectively), Evan Le at No. 2 singles, Rian Merchant at No. 3 singles, George Mattie at No. 1 doubles, Noah Turbes and Alex Egoavil at No. 2 doubles, and super-subs Kanav Kakkar and Ryan Sager."
Pace Academy edged past Northside and Region 6AA rival Lovett 3-2 in the AA finals to claim its first state crown since 2019 and 10th overall.
"We were close the year before," Pace Academy coach Matt Marsico said. "Lovett beat us – it was 3-1 -- so it went the other way. So, to be able to kind of flip that and have it come out our way this time was exciting. The boys worked hard from that disappointment the year before and we were really focused from the start of the year and they did what they could do to get better and they were willing to play where they needed to to make sure the team was successful. It was a fun year with them."
Playing for the Knights were Harrison Silver at No. 1 singles, Matthew Hall at No. 2 singles, Noah Benz at No. 3 singles, Cole Kaplan and William McMullan at No. 1 doubles as well as Jude Black and Hunt Stevens at No. 2 doubles.
Marist defeated Columbus 3-0 to win its second consecutive AAAA championship as well as its third state title in five years and 19th overall.
Players for the War Eagles were Will Marshall (No. 1 singles), Pearce Lane (No. 2 singles), J.D. Ford (No. 3 singles), Ben Houk and Raines Grassi (No. 1 doubles) as well as Ian Chung and Keegan Leary (No. 2 doubles).
Wesleyan beat Region 5A rival Holy Innocents’ 3-1 in the A Private championship contest to capture its first state title since 2011.
Playing for the Wolves were Grayson Balloon (No. 1 singles), Nick Follett (No. 2 singles), Connor Hewitson (No. 3 singles), Jay Arona and John Perrins (No. 1 doubles) as well as Aidan Abraham and Matthew Godfrey (No. 2 doubles).
