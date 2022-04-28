Westminster and Pace Academy will try to successfully defend their Class AAA and AA boys' championships respectively as the Georgia High School Association state track and field meet gets underway May 12 through 14.
Westminster will compete in the AAA meet at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton, while Pace and Lovett will take part in the AA competition at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
Other Northside teams competing are North Atlanta in the AAAAAA meet in Carrollton and North Springs, St. Pius X and Woodward Academy in the AAAAA competition in Columbus. Marist in the AAAA meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany and Holy Innocents', Wesleyan, Mount Vernon and Galloway in the A Private competition at McEachern High School’s Walter Cantrell Stadium in Powder Springs.
Defending AAA champion Westminster features senior Matthew Fernando — the defending champion in 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run — and sophomore Phillips Moore, the defending champion in the discus and shot put.
The Wildcats will also try to defend their state title in the 4x800-meter relay in the AAA boys' competition.
Reigning AA champion Pace will be led by senior Edward Blaha — the defending champion in the 3,200-meter run, while senior John Catherman is among the favorites in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Lovett will attempt to repeat as champions in the 4x800 relay in the AA boys' competition.
In the A Private boys' competition, Holy Innocents’ will once again try to contend for the team title after a fourth-place finish last year.
Holy Innocents' junior Joe Sapone is aiming to repeat as champion in the 3,200 run, while the Golden Bears will try to win once again in the 4x800 relay.
In AAAA, Marist will be among the top contenders after placing fourth last year, with senior Caden Strickland and junior Tommy Latham expected to contend for state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs for the War Eagles.
North Atlanta junior Sumner Kirsch is among the top contenders in the 800 and 1,600 runs in AAAAAA.
