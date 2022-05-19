Westminster won the Class AAA championship and Marist came away with AAAA title in the girls' competition at the Georgia High School Association state track and field championships, which was held at various locations May 12th through May 14th.
Westminster won the AAA girls championship in Carrollton in dominating fashion as it scored 137 points to finish far ahead of runner-up Sandy Creek (71) to win its fourth overall title and first since 2013.
"This is by far the most talented girls’ track and field team Westminster has ever had," Westminster coach Gary Jones said. "Almost every event, our girls were dominant."
Grace Smith led the way for the Wildcats, winning the 100-meter hurdles with a time of14.43 seconds and the 300 hurdles at 44.35.
Palmer Walstad also won a state title for Westminster in the 1,600 with a time of 4:55.07, while the Wildcat quartet of Walstad, Janie Cooper, Cate Stevens and Alexandra Lalli were the winners in the 4x800 (9:27.58).
Marist won the AAAA title in Albany by a large margin, scoring 90 points to finish far ahead of runner-up Jefferson (61) and win its second state crown in a row and fifth overall.
"This season, we had a really strong group of seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen across the board," Marist coach Matt McMurray said. "We had a lot of really good performances across the board. Everybody kind of stepped up and got done what they needed to get done."
Vanderbilt signee Johna Grisik led the way for Marist with victories in the 800 (2:16.19) and 1,600 (5:41.98), while Ruby Little won the 3,200 (10:50.40) and the War Eagle foursome of Grisik, Aggie Law, Stella Chambless and Kate Huffstetler were the winners in the 4x800 relay (9:37.07).
In Class A Private, Wesleyan (87) finished runner-up to champion Landmark Christian (106), while Atlanta International (32.50) placed fourth at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
Other Northside teams placing in the A Private girls' standings were Mount Vernon (15th, 15), Galloway (20th, 12), Whitefield Academy (25th, 8) and Holy Innocents' (26th, 6).
Atlanta International's Cara Joyce won the 800 (2:12.27) and 1,600 (5:10.08), while Wesleyan's Imani Washington won the shot put (45 feet-11.50 inches) and the discus (134-8).
Wesleyan's Sade Ojanuga won the 100 hurdles (15.15), while Mount Vernon's Kennedy Reynolds was the winner in the 300 hurdles (46.80).
In Class AA, Pace Academy (79) finished runner-up to champion Oglethorpe County (119.50), while Lovett (25.50) was seventh, in Columbus.
Pace's Caroline Hood won the 800 (5:42.72) and the 1,600 (11:02.30), while the Knights' quartet of Hood, Laura Arenth, Olivia Resnick and Jordan White were the winners in the 4x800 (9:44.81).
In Class AAAAA, Woodward Academy (50) finished runner-up to champion Jackson of Atlanta (84), with North Springs placing eighth (28) and St. Pius X 29th (6). in Columbus.
North Springs won two individual state titles. with Lottie Chappell winning the 1,600 (4:58.61) and Layla Keadle the pole vault (11-6), while Woodward's Kenyah Conner was the winner of the 800 (2:12.90).
In Class AAAAAA, Riverwood (18) and North Atlanta finished 14th and 15th respectively in Carrollton.
Riverwood's Alexa Hoppenfeld was the lone local individual state champion in AAAAAA with her win in the 3,200 (11:02.05).
