Westminster continued its dominance of Georgia high school swimming after winning both the boys and girls team titles in Class 1A-3A for the fifth consecutive year at the Georgia High School Association swimming and diving state championships at Georgia Tech Feb. 3 through Feb. 5.
Marist won the boys championship, while St. Pius X took the girls title in Class 4A-5A.
Westminster scored 605 points in the 1A-3A girls’ competition to finish far ahead of runner-up Greater Atlanta Christian (276). Wesleyan (169) was fourth, while Whitefield Academy (162) was fifth and Lovett (159) placed sixth.
Other local teams placing in the 1A-3A girls team standings were Holy Innocents’ (13th, 70), Mount Vernon (17th, 47), Atlanta International (25th, 29.50) and Pace Academy (28th, 22).
The Wildcats were equally dominant in the 1A-3A competition, amassing 516 points to win decisively over runner-up GAC (216), with Pace Academy (215) placing third, Lovett (154), Mount Vernon (143) eighth and Wesleyan 10th (139).
Also placing in the 1A-3A boys team standings were Whitefield Academy (19th, 49), Holy Innocents’ (24th, 34), Weber (27th, 24), Galloway (31st, 17) and Atlanta International (33rd, 14).
It was the 29th boys’ championship and 26th girls title for a storied Westminster program that has now won 55 state swimming crowns overall.
“Westminster has this really special – mystique is what I call it,” Westminster coach Sharon Loughran said. I noticed it when I was the Walton coach, anytime I would see the Westminster swimming and diving team, there was this special thing about them. They generate such enthusiasm for each other, that it propels them to greatness. It’s the most special thing I’ve ever seen.”
The Westminster boys were paced by senior Saavan Shah, a Harvard signee who won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke and helped lead the Wildcats to victory in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Westminster also won the 400 freestyle relay.
Westminster’s girls were led by senior Annie Jardina, a Naval Academy signee who won the 50 and 100 freestyle races, and sophomore Katie Christopherson, the winner in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. The Lady Wildcats were also led by senior Gigi Johnson, a Stanford signee who won the 100 butterfly and – along with Jardina and Christopherson – helped lead the team to victory in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Westminster was also the winner in the girls’ 200 medley relay.
Pace Academy sophomore Carter Freudenstein won the boys’ 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and Weber junior Eli Lubell was the winner in the boys’ 1-meter diving in the 1A-3A competition.
Marist also added to its trophy by winning the 4A-5A boys’ championship, the 10th boys state title and 21st overall (including 11 for the girls) in program history.
With 364.50 points, the War Eagles finished ahead of runner-up Calhoun (305) and third-place St. Pius X (270). Woodward Academy (189) was seventh and North Springs (77) placed 18th.
Marist was led by wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, while St. Pius won the 200 medley relay.
In the 4A-5A girls competition, St. Pius X, with 379 points, edged out runner-up Chamblee (374), with Marist (352) placing third. Woodward Academy (50) was 19th and North Springs (48) placed 20th.
It’s the first state girls swimming title for St. Pius, which has won four boys’ championships.
St. Pius sophomore Julia Herring won the 1-meter diving, while Marist senior Katie Masters (50 freestyle) and the Marist 200 freestyle relay team were the other local winners among the 4A-5A girls.
In Class 6A, North Atlanta finished seventh in the boys’ competition and 19th among the girls, while Riverwood was 11th and 15th among the girls and boys respectively. Riverwood senior Cale Martter won the boys’ 200 individual medley.
