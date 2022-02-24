Westminster, Lovett and Holy Innocents’ are aiming to repeat as state girls’ soccer champions as they join the other Northside teams in starting the 2022 season.
All records and state rankings listed are as of Feb. 23.
Westminster (3-0) continued its dominance of Georgia high school girls’ soccer with a sixth consecutive state title in 2021 after defeating Greater Atlanta Christian in the Class AAA title game.
The Wildcats begin the ’22 season as the top-ranked team in AAA as they aim for a seventh straight state crown.
Lovett (5-1) earned its AA state championship in ’21 with a win over Bremen in the title game and is well positioned for its run at another crown with the No. 1 ranking in AA. Pace Academy (2-2), a state semifinalist in AA last year, is right behind the Lions in the AA rankings at No. 2.
Holy Innocents’ (2-2-3) entered the season as the defending Class A Private champions after beating Pinecrest Academy in last year’s championship game. The Golden Bears are still atop Class A Private as the No. 1-ranked team in that classification.
Wesleyan (5-1) is also another top contender in A Private as the second-ranked team.
Atlanta International (2-5-1) is currently unranked, but the Eagles achieved a successful 2021 campaign with a trip to the A Private semifinals – where they lost to eventual state champion Pinecrest Academy.
Whitefield Academy (3-2) is also not ranked currently in A Private, but the Wolfpack hope to repeat the success of a 2021 season in which they advanced to the quarterfinals.
Marist (5-2) is ranked second in AAAA and is aiming for another shot at a state title after losing to North Oconee in the AAAA championship game last year.
St. Pius X (4-2) is third in AAAAA after finishing runner-up last year with a loss to Blessed Trinity in the finals. Woodward Academy (2-2), AAAAA quarterfinalist in 2021, is ranked ninth.
Riverwood (2-5) is off to a slow start after advancing to the AAAAAA semifinals last year and are currently unranked, while North Atlanta (4-2-1) is ranked ninth in that classification.
