Westminster will once again be the team to beat in both the Class A-3A boys and girls competitions at the GHSA Swimming and Diving state championships at Georgia Tech Feb. 3 through 5.
The meet begins Feb. 3 with the diving competitions, followed by the swimming preliminaries Feb. 4 and the swimming finals Feb. 5.
The Westminster boys will be aiming for their sixth consecutive state championship and seventh in eight years in the 1A/3A boys competition.
Saavan Shah and Miles Clayton are among the top contenders in the individual events for the Wildcats. Shah won the 1A-3A boys state title in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished second in the 200 individual medley in 2021, while Clayton was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 butterfly a year ago.
Westminster is also the favorite to win the 200 medley relay and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays in the boys competition. The Wildcats won both freestyle relays and placed second in the 200 medley relay in 1A-3A at the state meet a year ago.
In the 1A-3A girls competition, Westminster is aiming for its fifth consecutive state title.
Gigi Johnson, Annie Jardina and Katie Christopherson are among the top contenders for Westminster. Johnson won the girls 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, while Jardina won the 100 freestyle and Christopherson the 100 breaststroke at the state meet last year.
The Wildcats also look to defend their state titles in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and 200 medley relay.
Marist will try to defend its state boys and girls championships in 4A-5A. The War Eagle boys will try to win their third consecutive 4A-5A title while the girls squad aim for their second state crown in a row.
The Marist girls are among the top contenders in the relay races – 200 medley as well as 200 and 400 freestyle – in the 4A-5A girls competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.