Westminster has established itself among the best girls’ basketball teams in the state this season.
The road to success was far from instant for the Wildcats, who have gradually built themselves into a quality program during the six-year tenure of coach Katie Argall — nearly reaching the pinnacle with a state semifinal appearance in Class AAA last year.
Now, it looks like Westminster has taking another step forward after moving up to Class AAAA from AAA this season with a 13-4 overall record, a perfect 9-0 mark in Region 6AAAA and the No. 3 ranking in the ScoreAtlanta Class AAAA state girls’ basketball poll as of Jan. 19.
"This is my sixth year with this team and our first year, we won six games (in 2017-18)," Argall said. "We were decimated by soccer and we had a bunch of non-basketball players wanting to play basketball and we had to go and grow from that. For us, we are measuring our growth over time and ‘are we the best team we can be?’ We won six games, then eight games (in 2018-19) and 20 games (in 2019-20). We were rocking and rolling and then Covid hit and shortened our season (in 2020-21). That year, we lost in the sweet sixteen (second round) and last year, we made it to the final four."
"We feel like we’ve been building every year and this year, we were going into AAAA – it’s a whole new set of teams and we anticipated it would be a tougher road," Argall said. "We were hoping to keep building upon that success that we’ve been trying to create and build and retain over the past couple of years and it’s been tough. But we added some helpful freshmen this year. We’ve had some upperclassmen lean into their roles a little bit and it’s not been easy."
For Argall, advancing to the state semifinals last year – only the second time the Westminster girls’ basketball team has done that and the first time since 2004 – has been a big motivating factor for her team to improve even more and advance to the finals for the first time in program history this season.
"Last year, we won the region title (in 6AAA) for the first time in 18 years and this was only the second time the girls have ever made it to the final four – which was part of our challenge last year, since it was so brand new for us coaches, for the players, there’s always an adjustment when you make that next leap," Argall said.
"It’s the first time that any of those girls have done it – they’ve done it in soccer and other sports," she said. "It was totally new and we ran into a really good Lumpkin County team (a 64-42 loss). I think we definitely learned from that. I think the girls tasted like how close we were and how they don’t want to feel that way again this year. It was a great hurdle for us, but we came back kind of ready this year."
Making things challenging for Westminster this season has been a tough non-region schedule that has featured games against last year’s Class AAAAA champion (and currently No. 3-ramked team in AAAAAA) Woodward Academy (a 74-56 loss Nov. 19), top-ranked Class A, Division I team Galloway (a 71-45 loss Nov. 18) and No. 3-ranked AAA team Wesleyan (a 74-58 loss Nov. 30) as well as local and Region 6AAAA rival Holy Innocents’ – the second-ranked team in AAAA (a 55-51 victory Dec. 6).
"Our four losses have been to four really good teams – Galloway is (No. 1) in (Class A, Division I), Woodward (is in AAAAAA) and they’ve done a phenomenal job, Wesleyan has done a phenomenal job," Argall said. "We played an out of state tournament and played a team, Lake Norman out of North Carolina (a 60-45 loss Dec. 21), that – last I checked – is something like 17-0. So we intentionally scheduled some tough games and tried to grow and we’ve been relatively happy with our success."
Leading the way is senior Courtney Ogden, who led the team in scoring as of Jan. 19 with 21.3 points per game and rebounds with 9.3 rebounds per contest.
Ogden, who is a McDonald’s All-America nomimee, a contender for Gatorade Georgia girls’ basketball player of the year and was selected to the USA Women’s U18 national team last year, has committed to play college basketball at Stanford.
Junior Stella Chartrand (13.7 points per game) is another scoring threat for Westminster, while seniors Kiera Staude, a Georgia commitment for soccer, and Jada Bettis, daughter of former NFL standout Jerome Bettis, and junior Ryan McFadden are among the other key players for the Wildcats.
"We’re just trying to stay healthy and try to see if we can be better tomorrow than we are today," Argall said. "We’ve got a lot to grow on and a lot of challenges ahead for us this season, but we’re optimistic that we have some good building blocks in place."
