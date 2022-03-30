With six consecutive state championships already to their credit, the Westminster girls' soccer team are on track to make it seven in a row.
The Wildcats have dominated so far with an 8-1 overall record, a perfect 5-0 mark in Region 5AAA and the No. 1 ranking in Class AAA in the Eurosportscoreboard.com rankings as of March 30.
Westminster's only loss of the season was a 3-0 defeat at the hands of defending AAAAA state champions Blessed Trinity March 15.
“The leadership has been tremendous,” first-year Westminster coach Sharon Loughran said. “They are some of the most amazing young people that I have encountered. They’ve developed a culture that will be lasting.”
Otherwise, the Wildcats have been triumphant — with a 4-0 victory over Walton (ranked seventh in AAAAAAA) Feb. 19, a 6-2 win over Greater Atlanta Christian (No.2 in AAA) March 3, and a 6-1 defeat of St Pius X (the fifth-ranked team in AAAAA) March 22 their most notable wins.
It has been yet another successful season for a Westminster girls' soccer program that has won 14 state titles, including seven out of the last eight years.
Westminster is led by its big three of junior Allie Ross, (16 goals, 6 assists) and Evelyn Shores (11 goals, 7 assists) and senior Henley Tippins (10 goals, 6 assists), with junior Kiera Straude and sophomore Alex Fallon also playing key roles.
Westminster was in first place in Region 5AAA with its 5-0 record as of March 30, but the Wildcats were in a tight battle for the 5AAA title and No. 1 seed from that region in the upcoming AAA state playoffs with Sandy Creek (4-1) and Greater Atlanta Christian (3-1).
The Wildcats finish their regular season against a couple of big local non-region rivals — playing at Marist on April 5 and at home against Northside archrival and defending AA state champion Lovett April 7 — before beginning play in the Class AAA state playoffs the following week.
“That’s a big week, really, for us,” Loughran said. “We’re excited to have those two teams right before the playoffs. Lovett is a big rivalry and you always want to do well against your rival. We’re excited about that week, to get some great games in against some great teams right before we get into the playoffs.”
