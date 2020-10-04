Westminster (1-0) will host Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0) Oct. 9 in a battle of two state-ranked Class 3A teams to highlight the Northside area’s Week 6 high school football games.
The Wildcats visited St. Pius Oct. 2 after beating Class 2A rival Pace 7-3 Sept. 25. Westminster scored on a 52-yard touchdown pass from QB John Collier to Henry Chartrand with 7:12 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats’ Lowell Jones and Holden Staes each had 2.5 tackles for losses.
QB M.J. Morris, a Carrollton transfer, made his Pace debut and was 17-for-33 passing for 196 yards. The Knights’ Xavier Agostino had two sacks and four tackles for losses.
Pace sophomore WR Jordan Sloan was in critical condition after suffering a traumatic brain injury in the game. He was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where he underwent surgery.
“This is an extraordinarily difficult time for Jordan’s family and much is still unknown about his condition. The family is hoping and praying for the best case scenario and appreciates the outpouring of support from friends, family and the community,” a family spokesperson said in a statement.
A gofundme.com fundraising webpage has already been set up to receive donations to help pay for Sloan’s medical bills. As of Oct. 1 at 9:37 a.m., it had already gotten $187,888 and has a goal of collecting $500,000.
Pace (1-1) will host South Atlanta Oct. 9 and visited McNair Oct. 1.
In Class 7A, Campbell (1-3) was going to host Peachtree Ridge Oct. 9, but that game was cancelled when several players were quarantined after coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19. The Spartans hosted Roswell Oct. 2 and fell to Woodstock 48-7 Sept. 25. In Campbell’s loss to the Wolverines, RB Jamison Bodner scored its only touchdown on a 48-yard run and finished with 13 carries for 96 yards. The Spartans had four turnovers.
In Class 6A, Riverwood (2-0) will host Johns Creek Oct. 9. The Raiders visited Centennial Oct. 2 and edged Woodward 29-26 Sept. 25.
Woodward (0-3) will host Banneker Oct. 9 after hosting Mundy’s Mill Oct. 2.
In Class 6A, North Atlanta (2-0) will host Pebblebrook Oct. 9 after taking Oct. 2 off. The Warriors whipped Grady 35-0 Sept. 26, leading 28-0 at halftime.
North Springs (0-2) will host Chapel Hill Oct. 9. The Spartans hosted Stone Mountain Oct. 2 after falling to Woodland of Cartersville 50-9 Sept. 25.
In Class 5A, St. Pius X (2-0) will host Northview Oct. 9. The Golden Lions hosted Westminster Oct. 2 and beat Cedar Shoals Sept. 25. In St. Pius’ win over the Jaguars, LB/RB Shug Bentley had 13 tackles on defense and ran for a touchdown on offense, and RB Mason Benefield led the team with 74 rushing yards. The Golden Lions held Cedar Shoals to only 124 yards of total offense.
In Class 4A, Marist (3-0) cancelled its Oct. 2 game against Chapel Hill and is taking two weeks off so players can quarantine due to COVID-19-related issues during that period.
Tommy Marshall, the War Eagles’ athletic director, said “less than a handful” of players contracted the virus. With Marist already off the weekend of Oct. 9, he said it was a good time for the quarantine. The War Eagles will not play again until its region opener Oct. 16 at home against Hapeville Charter.
Marist blanked Hampton 45-0 Sept. 25. Six War Eagle players scored touchdowns in the victory.
In Class 2A, Lovett (2-1) is idle this week after hosting South Atlanta Oct. 2. The Lions trounced Therrell 43-0 Sept. 25, and were led by QB Preston Lusink, who completed 10 of 12 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Lovett’s defense held the Panthers to 113 yards of total offense.
In Class A Private, Holy Innocents’ (0-3) will visit Athens Christian Oct. 9. The Golden Bears hosted Loganville Christian Oct. 2 and fell to Prince Avenue Christian 35-25 Sept. 25.
In the team’s loss to Prince Avenue, Holy Innocents’ QB Marshall Nichols, a Mississippi State commitment at punter, had 30 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown and threw for two more scores. Wolverines QB Brock Vandagriff, a University of Georgia commitment and one of the top-rated players in the nation, was 13-for-16 passing for 251 yards and four TDs.
Mount Vernon (1-2) will visit George Walton Oct. 9. The Mustangs hosted Athens Christian Oct. 2 after taking the previous week off.
Wesleyan (4-0) is off this week. The Wolves hosted Prince Avenue Christian Oct. 2 and blanked Loganville Christian 28-0 Sept. 25. In Wesleyan’s win over Loganville, RB Griffin Caldwell had 20 rushes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and WR Andrew Van Wie had seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, all team highs. LB R.J. Aycox led the defense with 10 tackles, including two for a loss.
Whitefield (1-2) will visit Brookstone Oct. 9. The WolfPack hosted Dodge County Oct. 3 as a makeup game after their Sept. 25 game against St. Francis was cancelled because a Knights player tested positive for COVID-19.
It was the third time this year Whitefield’s schedule was impacted by the virus. Two of its 2020 opponents, Riverside Military and Our Lady of Mercy, decided not to play fall sports due to COVID concerns, and the St. Francis game was going to replace the Riverside contest.
In the GISA’s eight-man football league, Holy Spirit (0-3) will host Westminster of Augusta Oct. 9. The Cougars were off Oct. 2 and Sept. 25.
Results of the games Oct. 1 through 3 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
