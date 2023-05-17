Westminster and Lovett have been regular participants in the state boys' lacrosse finals, having played each other for the title five times prior to this season — with the Lions beating the Wildcats in last year's Class A-5A championship game.
The two Northside archrivals, separated by only a little over two miles on Paces Ferry Road, continued that tradition this season with a sixth meeting in a state boys' lacrosse championship game.
This time, it was Westminster (15-7) that came out on top with a 10-4 victory over defending champion Lovett (12-9) in the Class A-4A title contest at Denmark High School in Alpharetta May 13.
It's the seventh state boys' lacrosse championship and first since 2019 for Westminster, which has also won titles in '07, '10, '13. '15 and '17.
"We had a lot of growth throughout the year," Westminster coach Tony Souza said. "We started off a little slow and slowly got better throughout the year. I thought one of the things that was pretty cool was that we beat Pace (Academy) in the regular season (10-7 April 20), we lost to Wesleyan by a goal (8-7 March 1), lost to Lovett by a goal (9-8 April 9) and then come playoff time, we really turned it on. We beat Pace (11-2 in the second round May 3), we beat Wesleyan (11-8 in the semifinals May 9), we beat Lovett by six (in the finals). So it was a really big turnaround for us come playoff time. I think that was the most important part--at least that was the thing I was most proud of as a team."
Westminster has now won five of the six championship games against Lovett, with the Lions' 14-7 win over the Wildcats in '22 being their lone win.
It was the eighth meeting overall in the state playoffs between the two teams, with Lovett winning in the second round in 2006 and again in the semifinals in '14.
"(Lovett is) extremely well coached," Souza said. "(Lovett coach) Jim (Buczek) does a great job and it's always a special game. We know we're going to get their best and hopefully they know they are going to get our best and it's usually two of the best teams in the state squaring off for a state championship. So it's really cool how that works. I think a lot of the boys know each other and respect each other and I think it's a good all-around atmosphere in general when those two teams match up."
A total of 14 of the 18 state boys' lacrosse finals in the lower classification played since the Georgia High School Association made lacrosse a sanctioned sport in 2005 have involved either Westminster and/or Lovett.
The two teams have combined for 11 state titles, with Lovett winning four ('05, '08, '09 and '22), to go along with Westminster's seven.
"Both schools have good players and both schools have good coaching staffs, from the head coach down to the assistants and the middle school programs," Lovett coach Jim Buczek said. "I think both schools do a good job of growing and getting better during the season, whereas some programs are the king of February and you don't get any trophies in February. And both teams play an aggressive schedule. You don't get better playing weaker teams., you get better playing stronger teams."
Sophomore Mason Theis led Westminster with three goals, while junior Armstrong Jones and senior Laith Bandukwala added two goals each, senior Aidan Wooley had one goal and one assist and junior Connor Hodgson and senior Henry Izlar had one goal apiece for the Wildcats.
Lovett was led by senior Hamilton Stewart with two goals, while senior Hudson Gregory had one goal and two assists and sophomore John Gately had one goal for the Lions.
