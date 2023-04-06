A year ago, the Westminster boys' soccer team fell just short of a fifth consecutive state championship game appearance after being eliminated in Class AAA semifinals.
Now, Westminster is in prime position to make a return trip to the state finals as it gets ready for the Class AAAA playoffs.
The Wildcats were 12-4-1 overall and had already clinched the Region 6AAAA championship with a perfect 8-0 region mark going into their final regular season game, a non-region contest at home against Northside archrival Lovett April 6.
"We have a good team," Westminster coach Scott Snyder said. "The reason it’s good this year is because everybody is kind of on the same level. We don’t have a superstar that sticks out far and above the rest and that’s helped us, because right now, we have some injuries. But we’re putting in players that have been practicing and working hard and I feel like we have a good shot, regardless of who we have on the field."
As the top-seeded team from 6AAAA, Westminster will begin its quest for the AAAA title at home against Stockbridge — the fourth seed from 5AAAA — April 14.
Ranked second in the state in AAAA by both ScoreAtlanta and Scoreboard, Westminster is undefeated against Georgia teams. The Wildcats' only losses and their one tie have come against out-of-state opponents.
"We played in a couple of tournaments and some Alabama teams handled us a little bit better than I would like to, although our one win – ironically – is against the No. 1 team in the state there," Snyder said. "I wish we could score some more goals and change those losses into wins. But they’re good for us to grow from. We try to play the toughest schedule we can."
Senior captain Noah Cooney, who has signed to play college soccer at Washington University in St. Louis, has been among the key players for Westminster this season, along with senior Preston Halford and sophomore Will Stewart
Westminster is now aiming for its 15th state championship and fourth in six years.
The Wildcats, who have advanced to the state finals eight of the last 11 years, won three consecutive Class AAA championships in 2017, '18 and '19 and were the AAA runner-up in '21 before losing in the final four last year.
“We’re up in (Class) AAAA now and it’s completely changed – it’s a big change for us,” Snyder said. “Most of those boys (from the previous state finals teams) – there’s only one or two who are connected to the last time we were in the state finals. Most of the kids I have now were not part of those teams. They were part of last year’s team. Every team wants to do the best that they can. I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t like losing – like any coach, I don’t like losing. But for me, I enjoy being with the team and when I win, I get three more days before the next game. So it’s a way for us to continue being together and that’s what I really try to push on them."
"If you do that, the championships will come to you -- if you focus on enjoying yourself, being a good teammate, doing the right things," Snyder said. "And then, even if we don’t get there, we can feel success in other areas that we’ve done well with. I want to see these guys 20 years from now and they’re not going to always remember every detail of practice, but they’ll remember that they had a good time and they enjoyed it."
