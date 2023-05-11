Both Westminster and Atlanta International fell short in their bids for championships as the Georgia High School Association held its state boys’ soccer title games in all classifications May 2 through 6.
Westminster's bid for a 14th state boys’ soccer championship came up short as the Wildcats lost to Johnson-Gainesville 4-2 in the Class AAAA title game at McEachern High School in Powder Springs May 4.
Atlanta International saw its bid for a second consecutive title and third overall come to an end with a 5-4 loss on penalty kicks (1-1 after regulation and overtime) to Paideia in the Class A, Division 1 championship contest at Mercer University in Macon May 2.
Westminster (17-5-1) faced a tough task in its AAAA title game as it played last year’s Class AAAAA champion Johnson-Gainesville, which was also the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.
While Johnson-Gainesville jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Wildcats bounced back with two goals of their own. Junior Campbell Henn scored with 22:20 remaining in the first half and senior Noah Cooney, who has committed to play college soccer at Washington University in St. Louis, added a goal early in the second half to tie the game at 2-all.
It was Johnson-Gainesville that had the last word as it scored two goals late in the second half to put the game away and clinch its second straight AAAA boys’ soccer title.
"We stood toe to toe with the number one team in the nation, vastly superior in talent, and had them on the ropes until the very end.," Westminster boys soccer coach Scott Snyder said. "We were down 0-2 within 15 minutes and clawed our way back to being even and then had multiple chances to take the lead. It was a great night and I told my team I don’t want to see tears. I am too proud."
To reach the AAAA finals, Westminster defeated Stockbridge 7-0 in the first round April 14, Southeast Whitfield 3-2 in the second round April 20, LaGrange 7-2 in the quarterfinals April 25 and Benedictine 2-1 in the semifinals April 28.
The Class A, Division I boys soccer championship game was a battle of multiple state champions, with Paideia winning six titles and Atlanta International two (2015, 2022).
Atlanta International (17-2-1) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on senior Wesley Bruner's goal on an assist from junior Finn Jacobson with 32:29 remaining in the first half, but Paideia scored with 23:48 left in the first half to tie the game at 1-all and ultimately send the game into overtime.
After two scoreless overtimes, the game came down to penalty kicks, which Paideia won 5-4 to clinch the contest and the Class A, Division I crown.
To reach the Class A, Division I finals, Atlanta International defeated Prince Avenue Christian 11-0 in the first round April 12, Dalton Academy 6-2 in the second round April 18, Bacon County 8-1 in the quarterfinals April 25 and Whitefield Academy 3-0 in the semifinals April 28.
