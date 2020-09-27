Two teams whose early games this season have been wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic will face off Oct. 2 to lead a slate of Week 5 contests involving Northside teams this week.
Westminster, which had to cancel its first three contests after some players had to self-quarantine due to some family members contracting the virus, will face St. Pius X. The Golden Lions decided to cancel their Sept. 18 game against Blessed Trinity when a player tested positive for COVID-19 and the school said other players possibly could have been exposed to the virus.
The Wildcats (0-0) opened the season at Pace Sept. 25. St. Pius (1-0) hosted Cedar Shoals the same day.
In Class A Private action, Wesleyan (3-0) will host Prince Avenue Christian, which is led by QB Brock Vandagriff, a University of Georgia commitment and one of the top college prospects in the nation. The Wolves visited Loganville Christian Sept. 25 and defeated Douglass 19-7 Sept. 18.
In Wesleyan’s win over the Astros, the Wolves trailed 7-0 before getting two field goals from K/P Brooks Sturgeon, who also averaged 42 yards on five punts and placed four of them inside the Douglass 20-yard line.
RB Griffin Caldwell led the Wolves with 27 rushes for 90 yards. CB Drew Ball returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
In 7A action, Campbell (1-2) will host Roswell Oct. 2. The Spartans visited Woodstock Sept. 25 and blanked Berkmar 35-0 Sept. 18. With its win over Berkmar, Campbell snapped a 21-game losing streak dating back to 2018.
In 6A action, Riverwood (1-0) will visit Centennial Oct. 2. The Raiders crushed North Springs 72-7 in the two teams’ annual Sandy Springs rivalry game Sept. 18. The Spartans (0-1) hosted Woodland of Cartersville Sept. 25. In Riverwood’s game against North Springs, the Raiders lead 35-7 after one quarter and 65-7 at halftime.
Also in 6A, North Atlanta (1-0) is idle this week. The Warriors opened their season with a 13-7 win over Jackson Sept. 18 and faced Grady Sept. 26.
In Class 4A, Marist (2-0) will visit Chapel Hill Oct. 2. The War Eagles hosted Hampton Sept. 25 and blanked Woodward 23-3 Sept. 18. Woodward (0-2) will host Mundy’s Mill Oct. 2 and hosted Riverwood Sept. 25.
In Marist’s win over Woodward, RB Andrew Mannelly had nine rushes for 80 yards, and QB Hayden Richardson was 5-for-6 passing for 76 yards and ran for 46 yards. Woodward was held to just 120 total yards. RB Damari Alston led Woodward’s offense with two catches for 75 yards, and LB Errington Truesdell paced the defense with 11 tackles. LB Spencer Snipe added 10 tackles and two sacks.
In 2A action, Lovett (1-1) will host South Atlanta Oct. 2. The Lions visited Therrell Sept. 25 and beat Washington 31-6 Sept. 18.
In the Washington win, Lovett QB Preston Lusink completed nine of 10 passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards. RB Michael Hollingsworth ran 13 times for 85 yards, both team highs, and caught six passes for 36 yards and a TD. DB Anderson Beavor and DL Grant Turner each had 4.5 tackles to lead the defense.
Also in 2A play, Pace will visit McNair Oct. 1 after hosting Westminster Sept. 25. The Knights’ Sept. 17 game against Eagle’s Landing Christian was cancelled due to rain.
In other Class A Private action, Mount Vernon (1-2) will host Athens Christian Oct. 2. The Mustangs were idle Sept. 25 and blanked Mount Paran Christian 17-0 Sept. 18.
In Mount Vernon’s win over Mount Paran, QB Blake Kytle was 19-for-27 passing for 300 yards and a touchdown, and WRs Andrew Douglas and Cameron Jasper each eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark with 116 and 103, respectively. RB Liam O’Toole had 11 carries for 88 yards and a TD.
Holy Innocents’ (0-2) will host Loganville Christian (2-1) Oct. 2. The Golden Bears, who hosted Prince Avenue Christian Sept. 25, were off Sept. 18.
Whitefield (1-2) is off this weekend after hosting St. Francis Sept. 25. The WolfPack fell to North Cobb Christian 30-19 Sept. 18 after their originally scheduled game against Riverside Military was scrapped when Riverside announced in May it would cancel the fall sports season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Whitefield WR Myles Redding had seven catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns, and LB Caleb Lavellee led the defense with 15 tackles.
In the GISA eight-man football league, Holy Spirit (0-3) is off this week and will host Westminster of Augusta Oct. 9. The Cougars fell to Windsor 62-8 Sept. 18 and were idle Sept. 25.
Results of the Sept. 24 through 26 games were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
