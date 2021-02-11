Marist and Westminster swept the boys’ and girls’ championships at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state swimming and diving championships Feb. 2 through 6 at Georgia Tech in Midtown.
Other local schools placed in the top four as teams, and several athletes placed in their individual or relay events, with two breaking state records.
In the 4A-5A boys’ meet, Marist won the championship with 321 points. Woodward (284) and St. Pius X (258) placed second and fourth, respectively. Marist’s Luke Ingram (second in diving, 483.30 points), Raines Grassi (third in diving, 461.65 points), Joseph Patin (fourth in 100-yard freestyle, 47.76 seconds), Benjamin Nordstrom (second in 100 breaststroke, 58.37 seconds) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Nordstrom, David Kleinrock, Eli Clarkson and Patin (first, 1:29.12) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Colby Yount, Patin, Alexander Wiegand and Nordstrom (fourth, 3:15.56) each placed.
St. Pius X’s Henry Halloran (second in 200 individual medley (IM), 1:53.65; second in 500 freestyle, 4:40.15), 200 medley relay team of Noah Daniels, Halloran, Zach Sutter and Ayden Hess (first, 1:36.54) each placed. Woodward’s Henry Nichols (fourth in 50 freestyle, 21:30), Harrison Barnard (second in 100 backstroke, 51.25 seconds; fourth in 100 butterfly, 51.14 seconds), the 200 medley relay team of Barnard, Ryan Cook, Josh Armour and Nichols (fourth, 1:37.94) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Will Brevard, Cook, Barnard and Nichols (first, 3:13.53) each placed. North Springs’ Leo Roden (third in 100 freestyle, 46.89 seconds) also placed.
In the 4A-5A girls’ competition, Marist edged rival St. Pius X for the title, 325-323. Marist’s Kate Masters (fourth in 50 freestyle, 24.96 seconds), Lauren Henderson (fourth in diving, 500.55 points) and the 200 medley relay team of Ella Anchors, Angela Pappadakis, Ava Westfall and Maeve Scruggs (fourth, 1:51.40).
St. Pius X’s Jenny Morgan (first in 200 IM, 2:06.13; first in 500 freestyle, 5:03.12), Julia Herring (first in diving, 616.30 points), and the 400 freestyle relay team of Sarah Feild, Samantha Feild, Libby O’Donnell and Morgan (fourth, 3:40.51) each placed. North Springs’ Sydney Smith (second in 200 IM, 2:06.53) also placed.
In the A-3A boys’ meet, Westminster won the crown with 462 points. Mount Vernon finished third with 220. Westminster’s Saavan Shah (first in 100 breaststroke, 54.79 seconds; second in 200 IM, 1:53.99), Ashwin Pillai (third in 50 freestyle, 21.57 seconds), Miles Clayton (second in 100 backstroke, 51.78 seconds; third in 100 butterfly, 50.55 seconds), Charlie Bollwerk (fourth in 100 freestyle, 48.28 seconds), Colin Gibney (fourth in 100 breaststroke, 58.19 seconds) and the 200 medley relay team of Nik Vijayvergiya, Shah, Clayton and Pillai (second, 1:33.71) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Shah, Bollwerk, Tobias Liu and Pillai (first, 1:24.43) each placed.
Mount Vernon’s John Beamon (first in 50 freestyle, 19.93 seconds; second in 100 butterfly, 49.28 seconds) and its 200 medley relay team of Evan Bell, Samuel Whiting, Beamon and Rylan Kruep (first, 1:53.33) and the 200 freestyle relay team of the same foursome (second, 1:25.18) each placed. Atlanta International’s Caleb Duval (second in 100 freestyle, 46.18 seconds; third in 200 freestyle, 1:39.59), Pace’s Carter Freudenstein (fourth in 200 IM, 1:56.63), Holy Innocents’ diver Spencer Pearson (third, 573.60 points) and Weber diver Eli Lubell (fourth, 512.40 points) also placed.
In the A-3A girls’ competition, Westminster captured the title with 589 points. Lovett placed third with 190. The Wildcats’ Gigi Johnson (first in 200 IM, 1:58.41; first in 100 butterfly, 25.35 seconds), Caroline Blankenbecler (second in diving, 503.00 points), Katie Christopherson (first in 100 breaststroke, 1:01.81; second in 200 IM, 2:03.59), Mary Claire Anderson (third in 200 IM, 2:10:33), Annie Jardina (first in 50 freestyle, 23.43 seconds; first in 100 freestyle, 51.42 seconds), Sadie Clayton (third in 100 backstroke, 56.36 seconds), Samantha Bertschi (third in 200 freestyle, 1:52.30; second in 500 freestyle, 5:00.44), the 200 medley relay team of Clayton, Christopherson, Johnson and Jardina (first, 1:40.65, new state record), the 200 freestyle relay team of Clayton, Genae Horst, Amy Zhao and Bertschi (first, 1:36.86) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Johnson, Bertschi, Christopherson and Jardina (first, 3:24.45) each placed.
Pace’s Elizabeth Kaye (first in diving, 635.60 points, broke her own state record) and Wesleyan’s Carson Schiller (second in 100 freestyle, 52.45 seconds) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Maria Hill, Mary Margaret Woods, Caroline Stewart and Schiller (fourth, 3:57.00) also placed.
In the 7A girls’ meet, Campbell’s Allison Damron (first in 50 free, 23.26 seconds; third in 100 breaststroke, 1:03.99) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Sophia Caceres, Ava Lyon, Olivia Yahne and Damron (fourth, 1:39.63) each placed.
In the 6A boys’ meet, Riverwood’s Cale Martter (third in 200 IM, 1:50.06) and Thomas Shannon (tied for second in 50 freestyle, 21.06 seconds) each placed.
