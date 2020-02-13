The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) held its swimming and diving state championships at the Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Feb. 6 through 8, with Westminster taking home two titles and Marist one.
The Westminster girls’ team won its 24th state crown by placing first in the Class 1A-3A competition. The Wildcats had 535 points followed by Greater Atlanta Christian at 282 and Wesleyan with 171.
Sophomore Gigi Johnson placed first in four events, two individual and two relays, for Westminster. She earned All-America honors with a winning time of 2 minutes, 0.96 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley. Pace senior Erin Hood was second in the race. Johnson also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.98 for All-America consideration. Hood finished second in that event.
The Wildcats’ unit of freshman Genae Horst, sophomore Annie Jardana, junior Samantha Bertski and Johnson earned All-America honors with a winning time of 1:34.21 in the 200 freestyle relay. The 400 freestyle relay team of junior Amy Zhao, Bertschi, Jardina and Johnson won the event in 3:26.73 to notch another All-American time. Lovett’s team of senior M.K. Schmersal, juniors Cameron Colavito and Avery Bergeron and sophomore Ivey Smith was second in the event.
Rounding out the relay wins for the Wildcats was the unit of sophomore Mary Claire Anderson, freshman Janine Horst, Genae Horst and Zhao with a time of 1:46.54 in the 200 medley. Jardina won the 50 freestyle in 23.51 seconds for All-America consideration.
Holy Innocents’ senior Abby Pilkenton won two individual events. She placed first in the 100 freestyle at 50.73 seconds for All-America consideration. Jardina was third in the race. Pilkenton also earned All-America consideration with a winning time of 1:49.35 in the 200 freestyle. Wesleyan senior Hannah Wasmuth was second at 1:49.81 for All-America consideration while Lovett junior Avery Bargeron placed third.
Bargeron won the 100 butterfly for the Lions in 53.98 seconds with Zhao finishing third. Hannah Wasmuth earned All-America consideration with a winning time of 55.34 seconds in the 100 backstroke. Pace junior Elizabeth Kaye won the one-meter diving event with 595 points and Westminster junior Caroline Blankenbecler in second.
The Class 1A-3A boys’ competition was also won by Westminster, bringing the program its 27th state title. The Wildcats amassed 552 points with Wesleyan placing second at 225.
Westminster’s 200 medley relay unit of seniors Connor Hinkes, Daniel Barra and Huntington Stone along with sophomore Saavan Shah earned All-America honors with a winning time of 1:33.00. The Wildcats’ 200 freestyle relay team of junior Ashwin Pillai, sophomore Tobias Liu, Shah and Stone won in 1:25.86 for All-America consideration.
The 400 freestyle relay was also won by Westminster with the unit of senior Peter Bernot, sophomore Clayton Miles, Hinkes and Barra finishing in 3:10.05. Wesleyan’s team of seniors Christopher Harrell, Jack Godfrey, Colton Villa and freshman Henry Wasmuth was second.
Hinkes won the 50 freestyle in an All-America time of 20.36 seconds for the Wildcats. Mount Vernon junior John Beamon placed third at 20.86 seconds for All-America consideration.
Holy Innocents’ junior Spencer Pearson won the one-meter diving competition with 530.10 points. Rounding out the top-five in order were Westminster senior Alex York, Wesleyan junior Jacob Price, Westminster senior Max Graves and Lovett junior Harrison Clifton.
Marist’s boys' team won the Class 4A-5A competition with 370 points, followed by Riverwood at 221. War Eagles swimmer Quinn Harron won two individual events. He posted an All-America time of 54.21 seconds to win the 100 breaststroke, with teammate Joey Glennon placing second. Harron also earned All-America honors in the 200 individual medley with a winning time of 1:48.59, St. Pius X swimmer Henry Halloron was second.
North Springs senior Arie Voloschin won the 100 freestyle in 45.25 seconds for All-America consideration.
Blessed Trinity won the girls' 4A-5A meet with 276 points, followed by Chamblee (259) and Marist (254).
St. Pius X freshman Julia Herring won the girls’ one-meter diving competition with 593.25 points. Marist sophomore Lauren Henderson and junior Molly Farrell were third and fourth, respectively.
The Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) held its swimming state championship at Georgia Tech Jan. 25. Holy Spirit Prep's boys placed second in the team competition.
The GHSA basketball state playoffs began Feb. 14. The following first-round boys’ games took place: Holy Innocents’ at Hebron Christian, Galloway vs. Whitefield, Wesleyan vs. W.D. Mohammed, Pace vs. North Hall, Lovett at Greater Atlanta Christian, Westminster vs. Cherokee Bluff, Woodward vs. Spalding, St. Pius X vs. Pickens, Marist at Chapel Hill and Riverwood vs. Loganville.
The first-round girls’ contests were Galloway vs. Savannah Christian, Westminster vs. Fannin County, Pace at North Hall, Woodward at West Laurens, St. Pius X vs. LaFayette, Marist vs. Cedartown and Riverwood vs. Clarke Central.
Results of all those games were not available at the Neighbor's deadline.
