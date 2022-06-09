Northside archrivals Westminster and Lovett were among the teams to win state championships in their classifications at the Georgia High School Association state boys’ golf tournaments May 16 and 17.
Westminster won the Class AAA tournament at Bartram Trail Golf Club in Evans, while Lovett claimed the AA competition at Southern Hills Golf Club in Hawkinsville.
It was a decisive victory for Westminster in the AAA tournament, scoring a team-total 19-under-par, 557 over two rounds to finish far ahead of runner-up Richmond Hill (-3, 573) to win its fourth consecutive state championship, seventh in nine years and 12th overall.
Westminster golfers made up four of the top five individual finishers in AAA. Harris Barth led the way for the Wildcats with a runner-up finish, shooting an 8-under-par score of 136 over two rounds, while Price Miller (-7, 137) finished third and Matthew Young and William Love (-2, 142) were tied for fourth.
"This team is one of the best teams I have ever seen at the high school level, regardless of classification," Westminster coach Andy Dunn said. "There are 3 Division 1 golfers on this team and a great supporting cast including Matthew Young and Jacob Wood. Every golfer this year contributed at some point during the season. One of my favorite memories of the season is driving to and from tournaments. We spend so much time together and really get to know each other really well. The team really bonded this year and that was due to the great leadership the seniors provided. They looked after the underclassmen and taught them how to become successful on and off the course."
Lovett, with a 15-under-par, 591, edged out Northside rival Pace Academy (-21, 597) to win the AA title – the second state crown in a row and fifth overall for the Lions.
Lovett’s Zidan Ajani finished tied for third individually with Pace’s Ben Shelton with even-par scores of 144, while Pace golfer William Baker was seventh (+3, 147) and Lovett teammates Park Howell and Brady Rackley were tied for eighth (+4, 148).
Woodward Academy came away with a third-place finish at the AAAAAA tournament at Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear with a score of 25-over-par, 601, finishing behind champion Starr’s Mill (+9, 585) and runner-up Wayne County (+23, 599). St. Pius X (+113, 689).
St. Pius’ Shaun Cook finished fourth overall with a 1-under-par, 143, while Woodward’s Glover Amick was fifth (even par, 144).
Marist placed fourth in the AAAA tournament at Houston Lake Country Club in Perry, finishing with a total team score of +69-over-par 645.
Wesleyan was fifth (+40, 616) and Holy Innocents’ placed eighth (+61, 637) at the Class A Private tournament at Dogwood Golf Club in Austell.
Wesleyan golfers Beau Jackson and Andy Scott, along with Holy Innocents’ Colin Edwards, were tied for eighth individually at 6-over-par, 150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.