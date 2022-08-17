After missing the state playoffs the last two years in a row, Westminster is aiming to return to the postseason as it moves up from Class AAA to AAAA in 2022.
While losing standouts such as tight end Holden Staes, who is now playing at Notre Dame, and punter Alex Bachetta (Penn State), the Wildcats return most of their starters from last year’s 5-5 team and feature a a solid nucleus returning to contend in Region 6AAAA and return to the state playoffs following a two-year absence after having qualified for the postseason the previous 14 seasons in a row — a stretch that included a state title in 2015.
“We’ve got a pretty good number returning,” Westminster assistant coach Joe Sturniolo said. “Our quarterback is returning, our No. 1 tailback is returning, two of our three linebackers were starters last year, so we’ve got some people in some pretty key positions coming back and that will be pretty good for us.”
While Westminster will be at a disadvantage in terms of size, speed and strength against most of their opponents in 2022, the Wildcats make up for that with a complex system on both offense and defense.
“Almost everybody we play is bigger, faster and stronger than we are,” Sturniolo said. “But we’ve got kids who can handle pretty complicated schemes put together. We run some pretty complicated systems and our kids can handle that, so that’s definitely been a benefit for us.”
Westminster faces a tougher challenge this year as they move up to AAAA — the highest classification the Wildcats have ever played in — where they will be joined in Region 6AAAA by Holy Innocents’, who they will play for the first time ever on the varsity level, as well as perennial state powerhouses Stephenson and Southwest DeKalb.
“It’s really a strange mix,” Sturniolo said. “There’s actually nine teams in the region, but three of them aren’t actually playing a region football schedule — Druid Hills, Clarkston and Stone Mountain have decided not to play region football. So that leaves six of us fighting for four spots (in the state playoffs). You’ve got Hapeville, who did very well last year. Holy Innocents’ did very well in (Class A Private) — they’re moving up (in classification), but they’re a strong football team, a strong program. Stephenson and Southwest DeKalb, historically, have been very good. Stephenson puts more people into Division I colleges than any program in the state — they do a phenomenal job of putting their kids into college. So there’s going to be some new challenges for us this year, no doubt about it.”
Senior quarterback John Collier and senior running back Quinton Ezzard return to lead the way on offense for Westminster, while junior Phillips Moore — who is already attracting interest from NCAA Division I colleges — anchors both the offensive and defensive lines, senior cornerback/wide receiver Henry Chartrand is also a Division I prospect and senior kicker Josh Brockman will play a key role on special teams.
